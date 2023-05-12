The City of Torrance Celebrates the Long-Awaited Return of the Armed Forces Day Parade After Three-Year Hiatus

TORRANCE, CA -- The city of Torrance came alive as residents and visitors gathered to commemorate the 61st annual Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade on May 20, 2023.



The event makes its return after three years due to the global pandemic. It pays tribute to the brave men and women who have served or are currently serving in the United States Armed Forces and is the nation’s longest-running military parade sponsored by any city.



The parade dates back to 1960 and has become a cherished tradition within the community, drawing spectators from all walks of life. Families, veterans, and local organizations lined the streets of Torrance Boulevard to honor and observe our country’s heritage.



“It’s been a few years,” said Emmett Miller, the parade announcer from ABC News. “But we’re back with flying colors.”



Historically, the parade is led by a prologue, which includes the Torrance Mounted Posse, followed by the Grand Marshall, the Official Reviewing Officer of the parade. This year's honorary branch is given to the U.S. Coast Guard, accompanied by Celebrity Grand Mashall Mr. Beau Bridges, a USCG veteran.



Following closely behind were representatives from all military branches, including the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, and Coast Guard, with each branch showcasing its distinctive uniforms, equipment, and vehicles, evoking a sense of pride and admiration from the crowd.



There is also an oath of enlistment ceremony, where the Grand Marshall swears in future service members into the Armed Forces. Approximately 500 recruits were sworn in today.



U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 300th Army Band from Bell, CA, also marched in the parade, playing the Army Song.



Furthermore, the parade welcomed several honored veterans, including World War Ⅱ veterans from all military branches ranging from 94 to 105 years old, according to Miller.



Vietnam veterans were also celebrated and honored. During the parade, they showcased a Dustoff helicopter used in the war.



“I was an Army Engineer, and I got in those things as much as I possibly could because I loved them,” said U.S. Army Veteran and President of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1024 from Orange, CA, Dennis Phelps. “Without these helicopters in Vietnam, there would be over a 100,000 names on the wall in Washington, D.C., these things saved lives.”



The Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade holds a special place in the hearts of all participants and spectators, serving as a unifying event that brings the community together. It fosters a sense of appreciation for the armed forces and allows citizens to demonstrate their support for those who have dedicated their lives to defending the nation.



“Proud to be an American, proud to be a veteran,” said Phelps. “My uniform days are over, but my veteran days are forever.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2023 Date Posted: 05.22.2023 13:48 Story ID: 445237 Location: TORRANCE, CA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The City of Torrance Celebrates the Long-Awaited Return of the Armed Forces Day Parade After Three-Year Hiatus, by SPC Mebea Demelash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.