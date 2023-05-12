II MEF Roadmasters Increase Vehicle Safety

Photo By Lance Cpl. Noah Seal | U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Johnell Strong, a roadmaster with 2d Marine Air Wing,...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Noah Seal | U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Johnell Strong, a roadmaster with 2d Marine Air Wing, reviews a government vehicle’s official documentation on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 4, 2023. Roadmasters enforce rules and regulations put in place by the Department of Defense and Department of Transportation in order to ensure proper standard vehicle operating procedures are being followed on base roadways. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Noah Seal) see less | View Image Page

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. – Safety is integral to force protection and the operational readiness of the Marine Corps. Safety programs and operational risk management are key for keeping our military and civilian personnel, whether on-duty or off-duty, and their family members, safe and healthy.



Marine roadmasters play in interregnal part in ensuring that Marines are operating tactical vehicles in a safe manner while on the roadways aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.



Roadmasters enforce the rules, regulations, and traffic laws from the Marine Corps base order to ensure that standard operating procedures are being followed on the roadways.



“We [roadmasters] track wherever the highest volume of training events are going on,” said U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Curtis Bennion, roadmaster, 2nd Marine Division. “Where those large volumes of vehicles are going to be, we put ourselves in those locations.”



Though the roadmaster staff are not police officers, they are highly trained in terms of traffic law enforcement and investigatory procedures.



Roadmasters, military police, and motor transport shops across MCI-East are tasked by II Marine Expeditionary Force’s motor transport officer to increase safety measures to mitigate future tactical vehicle mishaps.



To promote safer roadways and tactical movements, the base has increased the amount of roadmasters, as well as the amount of training and preparation they receive before they begin patrolling.



“We had about 10 active roadmasters last year,” said Bennion. “We’ve doubled that this year.”



Roadmasters from across MCI-East conduct weekly checkpoints in hotspots for tactical vehicle traffic. They inspect each vehicle thoroughly to ensure every motor transport operator is following standard operation procedures.



“We ensure that each operator has an authorization to drive the vehicle, everybody is seat belted and he has the proper credentials,” said Bennion. “For tactical vehicles, we would check for those same things, but if they had a cargo load, we would ensure that it was secured properly. If they are transporting personnel, we would ensure that they had all the proper equipment to transport that personnel before we would release them.”



The culture of safety is a mindset that is practiced both on- and off-duty. Managing risk is a primary focus and an integral part of the process, and road masters are committed to providing a safe working environment, developing and enforcing regulations and policies directed toward the elimination of hazards and unsafe acts.



“We’re promoting our Marines to take the time to inspect their vehicles and do the right thing at all times while behind the wheel,” said Master Gunnery Sgt. Bryan Cortestorres, Regimental Motor Transport Chief, 10th Marine Regiment. “A lot more units are implementing training for their operators, and when they get to the fleet, implementing more road miles to get their guys more comfortable with operating aboard MCI-East.”