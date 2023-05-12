NMRC Hosts Meeting of the Fleet Health Integration Panel

Photo By Sidney Hinds | SILVER SPRING, Md. (May 17, 2023) Rear Adm. Darin K. Via, acting Navy surgeon general...... read more read more Photo By Sidney Hinds | SILVER SPRING, Md. (May 17, 2023) Rear Adm. Darin K. Via, acting Navy surgeon general and acting chief, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, speaks to members of the Fleet Health Integration Panel (FHIP) during a three-day meeting in support of the Fleet Commanders Readiness Council. Hosted by Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC), the FHIP brings together leaders in Navy Medicine to achieve standardized practices and present a unified view of Fleet Health Services to the line. Formerly known as Naval Medical Research Center, NMRC supports the Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighters through research of infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, medical modeling, simulation, operational mission support, epidemiology and behavioral sciences. (U.S. Navy photo by Sidney Hinds/Released) see less | View Image Page

SILVER SPRING, Md. – Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC) hosted senior personnel from across the Navy at a meeting of the Fleet Health Integration Panel (FHIP), May 17-19.



FHIP is a coordination forum for a wide range of Navy stakeholders, with members including fleet force surgeons, fleet senior medical enlisted leaders and leaders from naval medical commands, convened to achieve standardized practices and present a unified view of Fleet Health Services to the line.



“Meeting in person brings us face-to-face to have the critical discussions that need to happen,” said Capt. Jeffrey Bitterman, U.S. Pacific Fleet Surgeon and co-chair of FHIP. “This forum ensures we’re all on the same sheet of music and addressing operational readiness from a One Navy Medicine approach, whether you’re in the fleet, BUMED [Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery], or a supporting agency.”



Attendees representing operational commands from across the Navy shared recent work and identified opportunities to collaborate on ongoing efforts. Topics discussed this year include training of Sailors and Marines to ensure medical readiness, mental health initiatives and solutions for threats to fleet health.



The panel meets in-person bi-annually, with monthly virtual sessions to evaluate progress made on key topics discussed at previous sessions.



“We use monthly reviews to get updates on priority initiatives discussed during the in-person FHIP,” said Bitterman, “so we don’t stagnate on those efforts, and make positive progress on key lines of effort.”



Rear Adm. Darin K. Via, acting Navy surgeon general, spoke with FHIP attendees on the opening day of the meeting, encouraging proactiveness among Navy Medicine leaders, and emphasizing the importance of overcoming administrative barriers to Sailor and Marine health.



“The surgeon general leverages the FHIP to help us tackle the challenges that are going to support operational readiness,” Bitterman commented. “It was great to have him here, not only for the opportunity to hear him articulate his vision, but to field questions from leaders attending the FHIP. It energizes the team and helps us to focus our efforts on the right problem sets with a sense of urgency.”



“We’re proud of the FHIP as a model governing body,” Bitterman added. “Just 4 years ago we were developing a charter to set the framework to get us moving forward. Since then, we’ve become increasingly proactive, agile and responsive to challenges. The progress we’ve made as a collaborative body motivates me, and we all come away from this meeting inspired to deliver on our mission.”



