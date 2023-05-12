Commissary Sales Flyers for May 22 - June 4 promote ‘Sizzlin’ Summer Savings’ on select meat, produce, grilling items

Courtesy Photo | Just in time for those barbecue connoisseurs who are preparing their Memorial Day...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Just in time for those barbecue connoisseurs who are preparing their Memorial Day menus, the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) is featuring significant savings on select meat, produce and grilling items through its Savvy Shopper Sales Flyer for May 22 – June 4. (DeCA graphic: Lesley Atkinson) see less | View Image Page

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Just in time for those barbecue connoisseurs who are preparing their Memorial Day menus, the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) is featuring significant savings on select meat, produce and grilling items through its Savvy Shopper Sales Flyer for May 22 - June 4.



Highlighted in this sales flyer (https://shop.commissaries.com/my-store/store-locator#!/?next=%2Fstore-flyer&intent=circular) is the start of DeCA’s “Thrill of the Grill – Sizzlin’ Summer Savings” campaign offering a shopping list for sale items and coupon offers. See instructions below for online shoppers.



For commissary shoppers new to accessing the online sales flyer, the printable version of it has moved to Store Flyer - Defense Commissary Agency (https://shop.commissaries.com/store-flyer). To print or download a copy, simply select the PDF icon on the top right corner of the flyer. New users may need to select their store location before viewing the flyer.



DeCA’s “Thinking Outside the Box” (TOTB) recipe for the period is Cowboy Caviar (https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/cowboy_caviar/r/3104828643201782551). Thinking Outside the Box recipes are dietitian-approved, offering quick and economical solutions for home-cooked meals. Customers can save even more on the items listed in these recipes.



More opportunities to save are available through the Pathway to Savings – “Instant Savings and Buy One, Get One (BOGO) Free” deals and Commissary Rewards Card digital coupons. Customers can save over $125 through these deals. Many more digital coupons are available at https://shop.commissaries.com/digital-coupons. Pathway to Savings “BOGO Free” is not available at overseas stores; however, overseas customers can still enjoy instant savings by visiting their stores for specific selection and pricing.



DeCA has made shopping even easier with its Commissary CLICK2GO mobile app. Customers can access DeCA’s Commissary CLICK2GO online payment, curbside pickup, digital coupons, the sales flyer, dietitian-approved recipes and much more. The mobile app is free for download through the Google Play and IOS app stores.



Customers can also further their commissary savings through the new and improved Your Everyday Savings (YES!) Program (https://www.commissaries.com/shopping/your-everyday-savings). YES! offers extra savings and value on products customers buy most. Look for the orange YES! label on store shelves.



Other savings opportunities include:



• The “Thrill of the Grill – Sizzlin’ Summer Savings.” Now through Sept 10, commissaries worldwide are offering significant savings on select fresh meat, produce and grilling essentials. Plan your next outdoor cooking event with our Thrill of the Grill Shopping List (https://shop.commissaries.com/the-thrill-of-the-grill) — your one-stop shop for sale items and coupon offers (Online shoppers must select a commissary location in order to view sale pricing). Simplify your shopping experience — look for the Thrill of the Grill icon in the online Sales Flyer throughout the summer to find the latest savings on all your favorite grilling items.



• P&G Military Fisher House Foundation Gaming Room. In June, Procter & Gamble (P&G) will help celebrate the military community and give back to local military service members and their families. A $25,000 donation will be given to Fisher House to improve gaming rooms on five bases. Commissary customers will see savings on participating P&G brands highlighted by instore displays and eSAVER coupons. The stores that generate the most sales will determine the bases receiving the renovated game rooms.



• Monster Energy. Commissary customers at participating stores can enter for a chance to win a Kawasaki motorcycle by scanning a QR code on in-store posters and displays. Contest ends Nov. 30.



• Commissary Store Brands (https://commissaries.com/shopping/commissary-brands). DeCA’s private label inventory of Commissary Store Brands include an assortment of items spanning the entire store to include Freedom’s Choice food, HomeBase non-food, TopCare health and beauty, Full Circle Market natural and organic food, Wide Awake ready-to-drink coffee products, Tippy Toes baby products, Flock’s Finest wild bird food and Pure Harmony pet food.



• Dietitian-Approved Fueling Stations (https://www.commissaries.com/fueling_stations). The commissaries’ grab-n-go Dietitian-Approved Fueling Stations are a great alternative to the drive-thru or can be used as a quick way to stock office and barrack fridges with quick, on-the-go, snacks and meals. These stations are full of dietitian-approved snacks and meals that are nutritious and high-performance foods. They’re conveniently located near the registers in select stores. View the Deli Fueling Station page for a list of dietitian-approved salads, sandwiches and wraps.



• “Box Tops for Education.” General Mills is offering customers an opportunity to save money while supporting their local schools through the “Box Tops for Education” (https://www.boxtops4education.com/) promotion. See store displays and high-value coupons for participating General Mills brands. This campaign is ongoing throughout the year.



• “Military Cat Club.” The club offers high-value coupons only valid at the commissary, welcome gifts, sweepstakes opportunities, pet tips and articles. Enter online at https://MilitaryCatClub.com and complete the designated entry form to enter the sweepstakes. During May, there will be six winners drawn and each winner will receive a cat scratching post, approximate value $50.