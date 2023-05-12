Family Fair returns to Offutt after 3-year break

Families gathered at Offutt Air Force Base’s Youth Programs on April 29, 2023, for an afternoon of fun and excitement at the annual Family Fair event organized by the 55th Force Support Squadron’s Child and Youth Programs.



The event featured a variety of activities for children of all ages, including a petting zoo, pony rides, bounce houses, face painting, gaming trucks and more.



“It’s a great event for kids and for the parents because it allows for family time without having to spend a lot to enjoy the activities together,” said attendee Tiara Bryant. “We really enjoyed the sno-cones, bounce house and the ponies.”



Two gaming trucks on site gave children with an opportunity to play their favorite video games. Face painters helped children transform into their favorite characters or animals.



The event also featured information booths for local sponsors, providing families with an opportunity to learn more about the community and the businesses that support it.



“We saw a record turnout for the event and were very happy for it to come back after a three-year break due to the pandemic,” said Roslyn Johnson, chief of Child and Youth Programs. “Our families really enjoyed the activities and treats available at the fair.”



The Family Fair is just one of the many events the 55th FSS holds throughout the year at Offutt, providing a chance to come together and create lasting memories.

