New policy opens doors for Moody FTA

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Team Moody's First Term Airmen can expect to have greater retraining opportunities due to the Air Force's new process, which intends to encourage Airmen to stay in the military rather than separating.



Effective June 1, 2023, Moody FTA can retrain into any Air Force Specialty Code they qualify for that’s under 90% manned, prior to separation even if their current AFSC is also below 90% manned.



“Retraining as a whole is to balance the enlisted force across all AFSCs, return disqualified Airmen to productive status and allow Airmen the opportunity to pursue other career paths,” said Master Sgt. Derek Longshore, 23rd Force Support Squadron development advisor. “We want to retrain the best talent we already have, put FTA in positions they can excel in, while also elevating the Air Force’s capabilities across the spectrum.”



Qualified Airmen must be within their retaining window and meet medical, Air Force Enlisted Classification Directory standards, Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery score and physical fitness standards to be approved.



Additionally, the FTA Retaining Selection Board is no longer required during the retraining application process and all AFSC quotas will be on a first come, first serve basis. Phase 1 FTA retraining quotas will be open to all FTA entering their retraining window during Fiscal Year 2024 allowing them to apply for retraining in August 2023.



Longshore encourages applicable Team Moody Airmen interested in retraining to research AFSCs of interest and connect with Airmen in the career field to further explore options for their future.



“Glad to see us make this change as it relates to retraining opportunities for the force,” said Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass. "Providing these opportunities for our Airmen helps us keep talent on the bench. While this particular change impacts First Term Airmen, expect to see more initiatives like this as we evolve our policies and talent management to focus on the force of the future and building the Air Force our nation needs.”



Any Airmen interested in retraining can follow these steps:

-Login to myFSS and navigate to Career Management, Regular AF Retraining

-Open the Work Interest Navigator

-Check the Online Retraining Advisory to see what AFSCs are available

-Check qualifications in the Air Force Enlisted Classification Directory

(AFECD)

-Use the application hyperlink and go through the two-step eligibility

process located in the Career Management tile

-Moody Airmen can contact the Development Advisor at 229-257-2054 for

questions



The Exception to Policy will be reassessed June 1, 2024, unless it is rescinded earlier.



Editor’s Note: Information from this article was provided by the Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs and the original article can be viewed on AF.mil