SMDC Technical Center director selected

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – The U.S. Army has selected Dr. Keith A. Krapels to serve as the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command Technical Center’s director.



As the Technical Center director, he will be responsible for managing science and technology, research and development, and conducting test programs for space, integrated air and missile defense, directed energy, hypersonic and related technologies. He will also oversee the critical technologies enabling warfighter effectiveness in the core competencies of directed energy, space, high altitude systems, cyberspace and missile defense.



Krapels, a member of the senior executive service, currently serves as the director, Applied Technology Critical Technologies for the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering with an annual budget of more than $140 million. In this position he oversees and coordinates research and advanced technology development in the integrated sensor and cyber, hypersonic, and directed energy critical technology areas with and between the service research laboratories, federally funded research and development centers, university-affiliated research center laboratories and industry.



Previous leadership assignments include: director, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance and Electronic Warfare, Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, April 2021-April 2022; director, Sensors & Electronics Devices Directorate, Army Research Lab, June 2018-March 2021; Director, Modeling, Simulation & Netted Sensors Division, US Army Research, Development & Engineering Command, Communication-Electronics Research Development & Engineering Center, Night Vision & Electronics Sensors Directorate, May 2008-May 2018; and chief of advisors to the Ministry of Interior/Afghan National Police Headquarters, NATO Training Mission-Afghanistan.



Krapels retired from the Navy Reserve as a captain following 36 years of service – 14 years on active duty and 22 years in the reserve.



He earned a Bachelor of Science in applied mathematics in 1984, a Master of Science in electrical engineering in 1986, and a doctorate in electrical engineering in 2000, all from the University of Memphis. His military education includes the Navy Fleet Replacement Electronic Counter Measures Officer Course, Navy Aviation Electronic Warfare Officer Course, Naval Flight Officer, and the Army Intelligence Imagery Analyst Course.



His awards and honors include: Defense Meritorious Service Medal; Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Research, Development & Acquisition) Acquisition Excellence Award for Technology Transition; Navy Meritorious Service Medal (two awards); Assistant Secretary of the Army (Acquisition, Logistics & Technology) Research and Development Achievement Award; Navy Commendation Medal (three awards); National Military Sensing Symposia Chairperson Award; Navy Achievement Medal (two awards); and Air Medal (two awards).



He has published extensively about military sensors. He authored 20 journal papers, 85 conference papers and one patent. He chaired two professional society conferences and was an editor for two optical engineering reference works.



Krapels, a Germantown, Tennessee native, will officially join USASMDC in June. His selection includes a promotion to the Department of Defense Senior Executive Service second tier and a formal assumption of responsibility ceremony, to be announced at a later date.