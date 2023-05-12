403rd Army Field Support Brigade conducts senior leader seminar in Japan

CAMP ZAMA, Japan – The 403rd Army Field Support Brigade conducted a senior leader seminar in the Tokyo area focusing on operational mission priorities and strategic sustainment in Northeast Asia, April 18-20.



The event provided an opportunity for brigade personnel stationed in Japan to participate. Brigade events like the SLS are typically held in South Korea where the Powerhouse Brigade is headquartered, and most brigade assets are located.



“There are five primary reasons why we're doing this,” said Col. Lisa Rennard, commander, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade. “Number one, it's professional development and personal growth for each and every one of you. Two, we're going to deep dive into some topics that will benefit you and your organization. Number three is a networking opportunity. Many of you are just meeting for the first time and it allows you to get to know some other personnel within the brigade. Four, it also allows us to build our team and strengthen our partnerships with our local nationals throughout our workforce. Then five, to get a look and gain a better appreciation and a shared understanding into the brigade’s operations in Japan, and a better appreciation for the USINDOPACOM (U.S. Indo-Pacific Command) region as a whole.”



The first two days of the SLS were conducted at the Camp Zama Community Club and kicked off with a performance by the Taiko Drum Team, who displayed their traditional drumming talents.



The formal part day one included a variety of sessions including an overview of U.S. Army Japan, an overview of U.S. Forces J4 operations and guest speakers including Maj. Gen. Joel “JB” Vowell, commanding general, USARJ.



“What you do is paramount - which is decisive. The foundations from which maneuver happens can only happen when they have sustainment from the logistics professionals at the knife edge,” Vowell said. “You’re a small and mighty team … punching above your weight. But you’re it … so I truly appreciate your efforts.”



Day two kicked off with a spirited teambuilding volleyball match at the Yano fitness center. After reconvening at the Community Club, the highlight of day two featured Matthew L. Sannito, deputy to the commanding general, Army Sustainment Command, who joined via MS Teams. ASC, located at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the 403rd AFSB’s higher headquarters.



“The Army is in the people business whether you're a host nation employee, a contractor, you wear the uniform or you wear civilian clothes,” Sannito said. “From my perspective and general Wilson's (Maj. Gen. David Wilson, commanding general, ASC) perspective, you are all part of the collective ASC team. At the end of the day, we all choose to do this … and it is all about taking care of people.”



Other day two sessions included discussions on resiliency, building trust to improve working relationships, and overview of brigade accomplishments over the past two years and more.



Participants shifted away from Camp Zama on day three to visit Sagami General Depot, and Yokohama North Dock, to learn about Army Field Support Battalion-Northeast Asia (Forward) and Logistics Readiness Center-Honshu operations, as well as Army watercraft and Army Prepositioned Stocks-4 capabilities.



Day three included a presentation by Kevin Braafladt, command historian, ASC, who was on hand to discuss the logistical planning that went into the anticipated invasion of Mainland Japan during World War II, and the history of ASC.



“It is nice to get together with everybody, working toward a common purpose,” said Yoshifumi Yagisawa, director’s liaison, LRC-Honshu. “I like being able to talk with people I don’t normally get to interact with. This has been a very good experience.”



To view and download more photos of from the SLS (and other brigade events), go to the 403rd AFSB Flickr page at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/afsb403d/albums/

