U.S., Burundi partner for bi-lateral military medical readiness exercise

BUJUMBURA, Burundi – The Burundi National Defense Force, in partnership with the U.S. Army’s Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), 44th Medical Brigade and 39th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment, are hosting a Medical Readiness Exercise (MEDREX) at L’Hopital Militaire (Military Hospital) in Bujumbura, May 15 to June 2, 2023.
This is the third of eight MEDREXs scheduled throughout the African continent in fiscal year 2023 by SETAF-AF and the first to be held in Burundi. SETAF-AF coordinates each MEDREX with African militaries and U.S.-based Army medical providers in order to enhance the medical operational capabilities of participants.
“We have a shared interest in promoting a secure, stable and prosperous Africa,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Todd R. Wasmund, commanding general of SETAF-AF. “The MEDREX program is an important component of our efforts, working with our African partners, while addressing complex medical challenges. The importance of this work is significant.”
The teams of U.S. and Burundi military medical professionals will collaborate and exchange best medical practices while working shoulder-to-shoulder to provide care to patients in the community. They will offer a wide range of medical services ranging from general surgery, anesthesiology and operating room procedures, to OB/GYN, emergency room care and bio engineering equipment repair over the three-week medical exercise.
The 20-person U.S. Army Medical team is comprised of doctors, nurses, medics and bio equipment technicians from Fort Campbell, Kentucky; Fort Bragg, North Carolina; as well as Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas.
The exercise will allow U.S. and Burundi military teams to exchange medical techniques and procedures that build and strengthen treatment capabilities resulting in a ready medical force and strengthened relationships between partners.
05.12.2023
|05.12.2023
05.22.2023
|05.22.2023 03:35
|Story ID:
|445178
BUJUMBURA, BI
|BUJUMBURA, BI
|Web Views:
|26
|Downloads:
|0
