U.S., Burundi partner for bi-lateral military medical readiness exercise

Photo By Master Sgt. Dave Thompson | Members of the Burundi National Defense Force met with a U.S. Army Medical team and...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Dave Thompson | Members of the Burundi National Defense Force met with a U.S. Army Medical team and conducted a tour of the the L’Hopital Militaire hospital in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 10, 2023, sight of MEDREX Burundi 23. The team of 20 U.S. Army medical personnel are partnering with Burundian medical professionals to provide treatment to military and civilian patients in the Bujumbura communities, May 15 to June 2, 2023. MEDREX is a medical training exercise, planned and executed by the United States Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, enabling military medical personnel from the U.S. Army and their African Partners to exchange medical practices, procedures and techniques that build and strengthen treatment capabilities, resulting in lasting relationships between medical professionals. (U.S. Army photos by Master Sgt. Dave Thompson) see less | View Image Page

BUJUMBURA, Burundi – The Burundi National Defense Force, in partnership with the U.S. Army’s Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), 44th Medical Brigade and 39th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment, are hosting a Medical Readiness Exercise (MEDREX) at L’Hopital Militaire (Military Hospital) in Bujumbura, May 15 to June 2, 2023.



This is the third of eight MEDREXs scheduled throughout the African continent in fiscal year 2023 by SETAF-AF and the first to be held in Burundi. SETAF-AF coordinates each MEDREX with African militaries and U.S.-based Army medical providers in order to enhance the medical operational capabilities of participants.



“We have a shared interest in promoting a secure, stable and prosperous Africa,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Todd R. Wasmund, commanding general of SETAF-AF. “The MEDREX program is an important component of our efforts, working with our African partners, while addressing complex medical challenges. The importance of this work is significant.”



The teams of U.S. and Burundi military medical professionals will collaborate and exchange best medical practices while working shoulder-to-shoulder to provide care to patients in the community. They will offer a wide range of medical services ranging from general surgery, anesthesiology and operating room procedures, to OB/GYN, emergency room care and bio engineering equipment repair over the three-week medical exercise.



The 20-person U.S. Army Medical team is comprised of doctors, nurses, medics and bio equipment technicians from Fort Campbell, Kentucky; Fort Bragg, North Carolina; as well as Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas.



The exercise will allow U.S. and Burundi military teams to exchange medical techniques and procedures that build and strengthen treatment capabilities resulting in a ready medical force and strengthened relationships between partners.