Salt Lake City Marine recognized as Officer of the Year

SALT LAKE CITY, UT. – The State of Utah Service Member of the Year Award Ceremony was held Wednesday, May 17, at the Utah State Capitol.



The third annual ceremony recognized the achievements of the state’s most outstanding service members. Governor Spencer J. Cox and representatives of the Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs (UDVMA) greeted award recipients and their families during the celebration.



Proudly representing the Marine Corps, Captain Carly Donner, Executive Officer, Marine Corps Recruiting Station Salt Lake City, was selected as the Company Grade Officer of the Year. Captain Donner was recognized for her exceptional leadership and dedication to service. As Executive Officer, she is personally responsible for equipping and supporting over 80 Marines, stationed across five states and 257,000 square miles, in their recruiting efforts. Captain Donner’s commitment to her Marines is further exemplified through her duties as the unit’s Sexual Assault Prevention Officer and Response Program (SAPR) representative, Suicide Prevention Program Officer (SPPO), and Voting Officer.



"In a nation that expects nothing less than extraordinary from its Marines, Captain Carly Donner's recognition as Utah's Company Grade Officer of the Year is a fitting tribute to her exemplary service. Her tireless dedication, unwavering courage, and commitment to excellence epitomize the caliber of individuals who proudly serve in our nation's Marine Corps", said Colonel Warren C. Cook Jr, Commanding Officer, 8th Marine Corps District.



Captain Donner, a graduate of the United States Naval Academy, was further recognized Thursday by General Eric Smith, Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, during his visit of the 8th Marine Corps District Headquarters. Gen. Smith extended his appreciation for Captain Donner and fellow Marines who continue to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to excellence.



Captain Donner continues her service at Marine Corps Recruiting Station Salt Lake City where she hopes to expand the unit’s community outreach efforts and increase awareness of the many opportunities that the Marine Corps provides its service members.

