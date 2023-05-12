NAVFAC Washington Breaks Ground on New Military Working Dog Kennel on Joint Base Andrews

Photo By Matthew Stinson | NAVFAC Washington personnel join with partners from 316th Wing and contractor City...... read more read more Photo By Matthew Stinson | NAVFAC Washington personnel join with partners from 316th Wing and contractor City Construction for a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Military Working Dog Kennel project on Joint Base Andrews May 19, 2023. (Left to right) Steve Goodrich, president of City Construction, Col. Michael Morales, commander, 316th Security Forces Group, Col. Todd Randolph, commander, 316th Wing, and Joint Base Andrews installation commander, Capt. Benjamin Leppard, NAVFAC Washington operations officer, and Lt. Col. Graham Auten commander, 316th Wing Civil Engineer Squadron see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON - Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington broke ground on the new Military Working Dog Kennel on Joint Base Andrews in Camp Springs, Md., on May 19.



The new Military Working Dog Kennel on Joint Base Andrews will be the largest operational military working dog kennel in the Air Force. The new Military Working Dog Kennel will not only support Joint Base Andrews, but also Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Presidential Airlift Group, U.S. Secret Service, Department of State and other government agencies in National Capital Region and worldwide.



The new Military Working Dog Kennel was designed by NAVFAC Washington in-house, as the command has taken the initiative to have its own government designers and engineers execute design work on more projects, especially military construction projects, to bolster its technical capabilities for the Department of Defense.



“This is one of the larger projects we have designed in-house,” said Capt. Benjamin Leppard, NAVFAC Washington operations officer. “Normally we go out and hire an architect engineer firm, which introduces another stakeholder into the process, but we were able to do all of the design in-house. That effort ties together the government role in getting this important project across the finish line. So, as an engineer, I am very excited.”



At over 16,000 square feet, the new kennel will be five times larger than the current kennel on Joint Base Andrews. Additionally, over 22,000 square feet is designated for open space for military working dog training. 36 dog kennel suites will be constructed, each consisting of a dog house and interior and exterior living space. The kennel administration building will consist of administrative offices, conference and transient bunk rooms, a kitchen/break room, restrooms equipped with showers, utilities (electrical, water, sanitary sewer) plus utility space, fire detection and alarm system, communications networks, storm water management, security perimeter fence, lighting, and parking.



The military construction project also consists of demolition of the existing military working dog kennel facilities.



“Here on Joint Base Andrews and in Air Force District Washington, in partnership with Air Force Civil Engineer Center, we have a well-developed and highly effective partnering structure on many projects on this base,” said Capt. Leppard. “We at NAVFAC Washington look forward to strengthening that partnership throughout the life of this project.”



NAVFAC Washington awarded a $18,399,276 firm-fixed price contract to City Construction, Washington, D.C., for construction of the new Military Working Dog Kennel on Joint Base Andrews on Sept. 16, 2022. The contract also contains five unexercised options, which if exercised, would increase the cumulative contract value to $19,477,646.



All work will be performed on Joint Base Andrews in Camp Springs, Md. and is expected to be completed by April 2024.