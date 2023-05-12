MCBH Installation Safety Office Kicks off the 101 Critical Days of Summer with a North Beach Summer Concert

Photo By Cpl. Cody Purcell | Mike Horn, facilities maintenance manager for the Marine Corps Base Hawaii...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Cody Purcell | Mike Horn, facilities maintenance manager for the Marine Corps Base Hawaii Installation Safety Office, retrieves a remote-controlled lifebuoy during a water safety demonstration at a 101 Critical Days of Summer concert on MCBH, May 12th, 2023. The main focus of the festival was water safety, giving the attendees a firsthand look at the skills necessary to save a life in an emergency. The festival included activities, water safety demonstrations, static displays and entertainment from the U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific Band. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cody Purcell) see less | View Image Page

Even for the most experienced swimmers, the ocean is a vast and often dangerous place. Ocean conditions are always unpredictable and can change rapidly without warning. To keep beachgoers safe and capable of enjoying the beautiful beaches on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, the MCBH Installation Safety Office hosted a summer safety concert on North Beach called the “101 Critical Days of Summer North Beach Summer Concert,” Friday, May 12, 2023.



“The purpose of today’s event was to get everybody together to inject some fun and deliver a safety message as we start the 101 days of summer,” said Robert McCarthy, the MCBH Installation Safety Director.



The event attracted hundreds of participants and six different agencies to create an interactive learning experience for everyone. American Red Cross, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, Hawaiian Lifeguard Association, U.S. Coast Guard, Federal Firefighters of Hawaii, and MCHB Waterfront Operations all partnered with MCBH Installation Safety to make the event happen.



“It was a lot of coordination between the different agencies, city and county agencies, and a big supporter of this event was Marine Corps Community Services. We could not have done this without them,” recounts McCarthy.



Among all these participants, the star of the show was EMILY- the Emergency Integrated Lifesaving Lanyard remote controlled miniature boat used for ocean rescue. With a total weight of 26 pounds and top speed of 23 MPH, EMILY’s water rescue demonstration excited the crowd as it toppled over waves and zipped across the surface of the water.



Upon reaching a distressed swimmer, EMILY acts as a floatation device that can quickly respond until a lifeguard or responder can bring them to the shore.



“[EMILY] can be operated from the shore, and it’s designed to be sent out to assist a distressed swimmer until professional help can arrive,” explains McCarthy. “That technology is important to us because when the lifeguards are not in the tower, we can respond to after-hours distressed swimmer calls that come in from Pyramid Rock and North Beach.”



Outside of just ocean safety, agencies also covered home safety and hurricane preparedness- an important topic as we move into hurricane season beginning June 1st. Having a plan, kit and tools in place is especially important for anyone living in Hawaii in case disaster strikes. For more information on ocean safety and related topics, visit: https://www.mcbhawaii.marines.mil/Featured-Information/Ocean-Safety/