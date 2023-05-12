8TH TSC Commander prioritizes joint requirements during LANPAC

WAIKIKI, Hawaii – The 8th Theater Sustainment Command Commanding General Maj. Gen. Jered Helwig kicked off the first commander’s corner event during the Association of the United States Army Land Pacific Symposium and Exposition May 16, 2023, in Waikiki, Hawaii.



As Helwig began his talk on theater sustainment in the large exhibition hall flanked by vendors on three sides, LANPAC attendees surrounded the area while he emphasized a joint approach for logistics in the Indo-Pacific theater.



“How do we ensure what we build and how we array our forces meets not only the requirements for us, the Army, but the joint force at large?” said Helwig.



Exploring joint solutions to logistics problems in the Indo-Pacific is a priority for Helwig, and he routinely charges the 8th TSC staff to approach every operation with a joint mindset.



When Helwig opened the floor to questions, one audience member asked him what he is looking for in a new LOGCOP, or logistics common operating picture.



“The number one thing we want in our LOGCOP is for it to be a joint LOGCOP,” said Helwig. “An Army LOGCOP is going to do us – very little good in this theater. We’ve got to make sure whatever gets built is able to interface with the joint force.”



Helwig also highlighted the importance of allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific, and referenced the U.S. Army Pacific’s Commanding General Gen. Charles Flynn’s opening LANPAC comments on building interior lines.



Building interior lines, and identifying and establishing locations forward where we can operate in during the competition phase will give us options as we go forward, said Helwig.



Helwig followed-up his commander’s corner presentation as a panel member discussing the topic, “Observations from the Russo-Ukrainian War.” He shared his insights from a logistics perspective and the lessons that can be applied to the Indo-Pacific theater.



LANPAC is the premier forum for Army partners and allies across the Indo-Pacific, academia and thought leaders, government officials, and industry representatives to gather and share ideas to enhance regional stability and security.

