Honoring Service and Sacrifice

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – The 17th Security Forces Squadron hosted Police Week 2023 at Goodfellow Air Force Base, May 15-19.

The beginning of National Police Week goes back to a resolution signed into law by President John F. Kennedy in 1962. Since then, it has grown into an annual tradition, bringing together law enforcement agencies, families of fallen officers, and the public to pay tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

“Police Week is important for the community on base because it allows us to pay tribute to the fourteen defenders killed in action since the conflicts in Iraq and in Afghanistan. This includes our very own Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Jacobson, who was killed while deployed in Iraq,” said Adriana Farmer, antiterrorism program manager for the 17th Security Forces Squadron. “Police Week is a way to thank security forces for all the hard work they put into the installation's safety and protection of the mission.”

The 17th SFS held multiple events and demonstrations for students to take part in, including a memorial ruck march as well as drone, weapon, and military working dog demonstrations. These events gave an up close look at the capabilities of the 17th SFS.

“While we pay remembrance to those who have fallen, we are still honoring those who are currently serving this career field, a profession that commonly goes without thanks,” said Senior Master Sgt. Jarmaine Thomas, senior enlisted leader for the 17th Security Forces Squadron.

