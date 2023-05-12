Four U.S. Navy Chaplains Honored at Friday Evening Parade

MARINE BARRACKS WASHINGTON, D.C – Four esteemed U.S. Navy Chaplains were honored at the Friday Evening Parade held at Marine Barracks Washington on Friday, May 19, 2023. This special event recognized the remarkable contributions of Rear Admiral Carey H. Cash, Rabbi Arnold Resnicoff, Reverend Dianna Pohlman-Bell, and Chaplain Thomas Parham, Jr., who have left an indelible mark on the Chaplain Corps and the military community as a whole.



Rear Admiral Carey H. Cash, a native of Memphis, Tennessee, was recognized as a seasoned chaplain with extensive operational and shore assignments. He provided spiritual guidance to Marines during critical operations, including Operation Iraqi Freedom, and served aboard various naval vessels. Rear Admiral Cash assumed the role of the 21st Chaplain of the Marine Corps and Deputy Chief of Chaplains in May 2022.



Rabbi Arnold Resnicoff, an esteemed Navy chaplain, was recognized for his distinguished 25-year career, which included notable assignments such as his service as the command chaplain for the U.S. European Command. His dedication and commitment to providing spiritual support to Marines and sailors were evident during his presence at the tragic Beirut Bombing in 1983.



Rev. Dianna Pohlman-Bell, the first woman military chaplain in the Department of Defense, was honored for her exemplary service from 1973 to 1976 at the Naval Training Center in Orlando, Florida. Her exceptional ability to motivate, guide, and support new recruits during their military training made a lasting impact.



Retired Navy Captain Mae Pouget and Dr. Thomas Parham III, daughter and son of the late Chaplain Thomas Parham, Jr., the first African American promoted to the Captain in the Navy in 1966, were in attendance to honor the enduring impact of their father's contributions.



The Friday Evening Parade, a cherished tradition at Marine Barracks Washington, dates back to 1957. However, the Barracks' legacy of military reviews and ceremonies can be traced back to its establishment in 1801. The parade represents the Marine Corps' heritage and commemorates the long-standing partnership between the Navy and the Marines.



In conjunction with the Friday Evening Parade, a Chaplain Corps Trailblazers Professional Military Education event was held at the Admiral Gooding Center on the Washington Navy Yard. Navy Chaplains and Religious Program Specialists had the honor of attending this educational event, where they heard from the four influential individuals who shaped the history of the Chaplain Corps through their groundbreaking achievements. Dr. Mae Pouget and Dr. Thomas D. Parham III, Rev. Dianna Pohlman Bell, and Rabbi Arnold Resnicoff shared their insights and experiences, inspiring the next generation of military chaplains.



This joint celebration between the Navy and Marine Corps underscored the close relationship between the two services and highlighted the integral role that chaplains play in supporting the spiritual well-being of our service members.



About Marine Barracks Washington:

Marine Barracks Washington, known as the "Oldest Post of the Corps," has been conducting military reviews and ceremonies since its founding in 1801. The Friday Evening Parade, established in 1957, showcases the precision and professionalism of the Marines, including performances by "The President's Own" United States Marine Band, "The Commandant's Own" United States Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, and the esteemed United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon. This cherished tradition is a testament to the rich heritage and unwavering commitment of the Marines to serve and protect our nation.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2023 Date Posted: 05.19.2023