Ceremony marks 167th Airlift Squadron change of command

Photo By Staff Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver | U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Siegler, 167th Operations Group commander, passes the unit guidon to Lt. Col. George Fay, 167th Airlift Squadron commander as part of a change of command ceremony at the 167th Airlift Wing dining facility, Martinsburg, West Virginia, May 7, 2023. Fay takes command of the 167th Airlift Squadron with nearly 20 years of experience in multiple capacities in the Air Force and Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver)

A ceremony was held to mark the transition of leadership of the 167th Airlift Squadron at Shepherd Field, Martinsburg, West Virginia, May 6.

Lt. Col. Randy Wright relinquished command of the airlift squadron to Lt. Col. George Fay.

Wright, who took command of the squadron in 2019, now serves as the deputy commander for the 167th Operations Group.

“Lt. Col. Randy Wright is well prepared to serve in his new role as the deputy operations group commander,” said Col. Christopher Sigler, 167th Operations Group commander. “Randy has a vast knowledge of operations group functions after serving in a variety of key roles in both the operations support squadron and the airlift squadron. His enlisted time while in the Aerial Port Squadron, and his tour as the Chief of Safety, have also prepared him well for interactions outside of the Operations Group.”

Fay, who has been a C-17 pilot for the duration of his military career, served on active duty for 12 years before joining the 167th. He has since served as the chief pilot and duty officer for the 167th AS.

Fay had his sights set on being a pilot from a young age having been exposed to military aviation by his father, who was also an Air Force pilot.

Fay said he is humbled and honored to be trusted to lead the 167th AS.

“The people in the unit are what is important in all of this and I truly feel like this is a family that does everything possible to take care of each other,” Fay said. “I am excited about what the next few years will bring.”

Sigler said he has great confidence that Fay is ready to serve as the AS commander.

“George brings a lot of operational experience through his career of flying the C-17,” Sigler said. “His experience is essential as he leads the Airlift Squadron into the Force Generation and Agile Combat Employment models.”