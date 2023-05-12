Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    May 20-26 declared as Safe Boating Week in Arkansas

    LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2023

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Randall Townsend 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District

    LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District in partnership with the Coast Guard, Coast Guard Auxiliary and Entergy attended a Safe Boating Week Proclamation ceremony where Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders declared May 20-26 as Safe Boating Week in the Natural State.
    The proclamation states that it is essential for boating enthusiasts to recognize the importance of taking certain safety precautions, including always wearing life jackets and never operating a boat under the influence of alcohol.
    Arkansas Safe Boating Week is an opportunity to amplify our water safety efforts in order to educate the public on the importance of taking precautions when on or near water. Please remember to take a safe boating course, file a float plan, slow down and always tell someone where you are going.
    Daily river and water release information can be obtained at www.swl-wc.usace.army.mil or through the Little Rock District Mobile App, which can be found in mobile App stores by searching for USACE Little Rock.

