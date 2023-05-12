National Montford Point Marines Association Chapter 36 Hosts Discussion on MCAS Cherry Point

Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker | Retired Master Gunnery Sgt. Randy Holman, chapter president, shakes hands with an...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker | Retired Master Gunnery Sgt. Randy Holman, chapter president, shakes hands with an audience member at an event held by the National Montford Point Marines Association (NMPMA) Chapter 36 at the Two Rivers Theater and Event Center, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina, May 12, 2023. The event gave Marines an opportunity to learn about the lasting impact the Montford Point Marines made in the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker) see less | View Image Page

The Montford Point Marines left a lasting impact on the Marine Corps and their legacy carries on through the National Montford Point Marines Association (NMPMA). Members of the NMPMA, Chapter 36, visited Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point to pass along aspects of the history to active-duty members May 12, 2023. The discussion was led by retired Master Gunnery Sgt. Randy Holman, Chapter 36 president, which is based out of Havelock, North Carolina.



“I stand on the shoulders of my uncle, just as you stand on the shoulders of somebody before you,” said Edwin Hyman Sr., a U.S. Army veteran and member of the NMPMA Chapter 36. “Doesn’t matter what race, doesn’t matter what color, somebody came before you, and we are to preserve the legacy of those Montford Point Marines.”



Edwin Hyman Sr., a U.S. Army veteran and member of the NMPMA Chapter 36, found his uncle’s, William O. Hyman Sr., who served as a U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. in the years 1942-1946, discharge paperwork years ago and his family has since been awarded the bronze replica of the Congressional Gold Medal.

The NMPMA works to preserve the legacy of the Montford Point Marines, who were the first African American Marines after President Franklin Roosevelt signed Executive Order 8802, which banned racial discrimination by federal agencies and all unions and companies engaged in war-related work.



On November 11, 2011, Montford Point Marines were awarded the Congressional Gold Medal for their sacrifice and service to their country during World War II, which is the highest expression of appreciation for contributions awarded to individuals, institutions or group.



Although many of the records of the names of the Marines who trained at Montford Point were lost, the NMPMA searches for the remaining Marines or their families to award them a bronze replica of the Congressional Gold Medal across the country.