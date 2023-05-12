Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune’s Diabetes Prevention Program – a program with proven results

Insulin resistance, pre-diabetes, diabetes type 2 – what do these medical terms have in common? Each are preventable and manageable with lifestyle changes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently designated Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune’s Health Promotion and Wellness Department’s Diabetes Prevention Program with “Full Plus” recognition.



“Receiving this designation from the CDC means that our program has not only met the CDC’s standards, but that we have provided sustained, patient results as evidence to show that our program works,” said Marie McClellan, team lead for the program.



The CDC recognizes organizations that deliver an effective diabetes prevention program that meets the standards of delivery and reporting criteria established by the National Diabetes Prevention Program. Gaining “Full Plus” recognition means the program has met these standards for five years.



McClellan is a Certified Lifestyle and Diabetes Prevention Coach and Certified Personal Trainer, Certified Nutrition Coach, and a Weight Loss Specialist with the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM). She combines instructional and hands-on applications, such as cooking and fitness classes, to support the program’s curriculum.



“I don’t want to just tell people what to do to meet their goals; I want to show them how,” said McClellan. “I first meet with the patients for a one-on-one session to identify current activity and eating habits. Then we work together to develop a reasonable and achievable plan by providing tools that help them achieve the results. I meet patients where they are and help them build positive and lifechanging habits.”



The CDC reports approximately 96 million American adults have been diagnosed with prediabetes, but early prevention can stop the progression. According to the CDC, “insulin resistance and pre-diabetes often go undetected until serious health problems, such as type 2 diabetes show up.”



To be enrolled in the program, patients must meet one of the following risk factors: (1) a diagnosis of prediabetes, (2) be overweight or obese, (3) have high blood pressure or cholesterol, (4) family history of type 2 diabetes, (5) over the age of 45, or (6) previously diagnosed with gestational diabetes.



Debbie Pryer and her husband joined McClellan’s class after a lack of exercise and activity caused weight gain during the pandemic.



“I found a joy in the journey of a healthier lifestyle after joining this class,” said Pryer “This class that Marie teaches is not just a class, it’s a lifestyle.”



The Pryers attend the exercise and cooking classes together as part of the program tailored to their needs. Debbie lost a total of 25 pounds, and in the first six months, her A1C (blood sugar) levels went down by a whole point.



“We went from baby steps to living a whole different lifestyle. Our quality of life has improved so much,” said Pryer.



Bonita Morgan joined the program because a medical condition prevents her from exercising. She has since lost 20 pounds.



“For me, because I can’t exercise, change of diet has been my why. I needed to know what I could eat to lose weight. Marie has taught me to replace carbs and eat more vegetables and protein, which has helped to keep my energy levels up,” said Morgan.



Whether a patient wants to lose weight, lower cholesterol, blood sugar or blood pressure, or just develop healthier skills, the Diabetes Prevention Program is tailored to meet the individuals’ needs.



“Just be teachable. This program is not a pill; it’s a step-by-step process,” Pryer said. “It’s a second chance in life. I want to be able to enjoy my grandchildren and not be bedridden or live my life on medication and in pain. You have nothing to lose by joining.”



If you are a TRICARE beneficiary or Department of Defense employee, and you are interested in joining others who have seen improvements in their health, contact Health Promotion and Wellness Department at 910-451-7589 to inquire about the Diabetes Prevention Program.

