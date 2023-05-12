Navy Civilian Police Training Program Receives DoD POST Accreditation

WASHINGTON (May 18, 2023)--The Department of Defense Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission awarded accreditation status to the Navy Police Basic Training Program (PBTP) in a ceremony held at the Pentagon, May 18.



The DoD POST Commission works to enhance the quality of the DoD law enforcement officers by establishing and maintaining a body of DoD-wide standards for selecting, training, employing, and certifying law enforcement personnel in the DoD.



“Having this accreditation means that the Navy’s core law enforcement curriculum is aligned to national law enforcement training standards and best practices,” said Chief Warrant Officer David Muehlhauser, Navy POST Commissioner. “This accreditation showcases the professionalization of the Navy Security Force and highlights all of the extremely capable service members and civilians who work to protect our personnel and assets throughout the Navy.”



Accreditation is a cyclical process occurring every three years, and each year, agencies must submit annual reports in preparation for reaccreditation, which is a new and independent review of the training course.



Navy civilian police officer Capt. Reginald Peterson, from Naval Base San Diego, received the first DoD POST Law Enforcement Excellence Award. The Excellence Award is presented in recognition of an individual’s conspicuous act, achievement, or culmination of actions during the timeframe in the performance of duty resulting in an exceptional and responsible contribution to the DoD law enforcement program.



“I am extremely grateful for the award and its recognition,” said Peterson. “It is a true representation of the concerted effort of my fellow officers and chain of command who remain dedicated and devoted to serve and protect Naval Base San Diego.”



In addition to the Navy, defense and service agencies with DoD POST Commission accreditation include the Defense Health Agency, Defense Intelligence Agency, Defense Logistics Agency, National Geospatial Intelligence Agency, National Security Agency, Pentagon Force Protection Agency, along with the Air Force, Army, and Marine Corps.



For more information on the POST Commission program, please visit: https://home.army.mil/wood/index.php/units-tenants/USAMPS/dod

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2023 Date Posted: 05.19.2023 14:25 Story ID: 445119 Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Civilian Police Training Program Receives DoD POST Accreditation, by PO2 Vincent Zline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.