3rd Infantry Division hosts 2023 Best Squad Competition

Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 67th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, pose for a group photo upon earning the title Best Squad during an awards ceremony on Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 18, 2023. The best squad competition pits squads from various units against each other for three days in a grueling test of skill, strength, endurance and teamwork, after which the winning squad moves on to compete against new squads at the XVIII Airborne Corps' Best Squad Competition, and if they win again, all the way up to the Army Best Squad Competition, scheduled for September 2023 at Fort Stewart.

The Best Squad Competition tests squads' physical, technical and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue in real-world settings to ensure squads are combat-focused and ready. Soldiers had to work, think and operate together as a team, and no team could win by the merit of one Soldier's excellence, but rather by excelling as a cohesive unit, working together and trusting each other. The competition showcases all of the qualities that make the Army special and offers Soldiers the privilege of representing 3rd ID at the next level.



"It's been an experience," said Staff Sgt. Brandyn Vanderbilt, assigned to the 3rd Bn., 67th AR, 2ABCT, 3rd ID. "We had highs and lows, but we knew what we needed to do. We knew our strengths and weaknesses. [Day 2] was when we put in the most work and this morning [Day 3] with the obstacle course and the physical training test."



Each squad is composed of five Soldiers: a squad leader, a sergeant first class or staff sergeant; a team leader, a sergeant or a corporal; and three junior enlisted, who work together to compete in a series of collective and individual tasks to earn the title "Best Squad".



During the three-day competition, Soldiers were assessed in their ability to execute warrior tasks and battle drills, marksmanship, land navigation, small unit tactics and endurance.



"I promise you, competing in these events is no easy feat," said Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathan Reffeor, the 3rd ID senior enlisted advisor. "The fact you made it here today speaks volumes of you and your team. Again, congratulations to you for getting your teammates across the finish line. I applaud you for your efforts; however, there can only be one winner here today. The winning squad, your mission is not complete. You will train and work hard to compete at the next level."



Competition events like Best Squad matter because they highlight the significance of why working as a team is important, and how it can bring Soldiers together to form a bond.



"Brotherhood is important," said Pfc. Elijah Doherty, assigned to the 3rd Bn., 67th AR, 2ABCT, 3rd ID. "I don't care how strong, how fast you are, when you have a group of guys who have a strong brotherhood they can accomplish anything."



"Competitions like this matter because excellence breeds excellence," said Staff Sgt. Brandyn Vanderbilt, assigned to the 3rd Bn., 67th AR, 2ABCT, 3rd ID. "When you have people go against each other, it makes everyone else want to get better. That's what the Army needs, and that's how the Army always wins."



The 3rd ID Best Squad Competition is the single event used to select the division's Best Squad, and 3rd Bn., 67th AR will go on to represent the division during the XVIII Airborne Corps' Best Squad Competition in the coming months.