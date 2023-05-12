Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior Airman Alex Sowinski Travels the World

    NH, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2023

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Alex Sowinski joined the Air Force to travel. Just a few years later he has memories and experiences from around the world.

    “I’ve been able to travel a lot with my job” he said. “I was just stationed in Japan and I honestly love being in New Hampshire too.”

    Sowinski is a jet engine mechanic with the 64th Air Refueling Squadron. He is taking classes online to get his degree in engineering from Embry-Riddle University while currently stationed in NH.

    “That’s my next goal,” Sowinski said. “I think it’d be amazing to work with NASA or just a space focused organization.”

    He scrolled through his phone, passing by photos from Japan, Alaska, and Arizona, aircraft of all shapes and sizes, and his recent trip to Lajes, Portugal.

    “Seeing new places and getting to experience the culture there is awesome,” he said. “I love traveling and it’s cool being able to go with a purpose.”

