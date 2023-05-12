Airman 1st Class Haley Builds Connections

Airman 1st Class Megan Haley, an aerospace medic with the 157th Medical Group, was inspired to join the Air National Guard in her mother’s footsteps.



She grew up in California watching her mom work as a hospital manager and hearing about her mom’s experience in the military.



“I felt strongly about serving since I was little,” Haley said. “My mom was a nurse in the Army but I felt like the Air Guard fit better with my goals.”



She chose to be in the medical career field with the 157th and said it has been her dream job.



“It was everything I was looking for,” she explained. “I got the EMT certification, tuition assistance and I get to serve my community.”



"It’s been perfect and now I’m Portugal,” she laughed.



Haley was one of 12 aerospace medics learning from aeromedical evacuation personnel in Lajes Air Base, Portugal. One of Haley’s goals is to attend AE training with the Air Force.



“Hopefully it’s a mission our base is able to support in the future,” she said. “They showed us how they set up the equipment and we got to see how our aircraft are configured to support the patients and medics. It’s definitely something I would love to do.”



Haley is currently going to school at the University of New Hampshire and studying health management and policy.



“The networking and connections both at school and at my job on base are fantastic,” she said. “Some of my professors at school served in the Guard and have helped me make connections for internships and career opportunities.”



In a small career field with many avenues, Haley said she is excited for the future and grateful for the skills and relationships the Guard has given her.



“Honestly,” she said with a smile. “I really love what I do.”

