    NY Jets, Liberty Wing host first U.K. vs U.S. flag football game

    U.K. Armed Forces team members down U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cody Alfred, 748th...

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.12.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole Gamez 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    ROYAL AIR FORCE LAKENHEATH, England -- U.S. Air Force Airmen from the Tri-Base area and members of the Royal Air Force, Royal Navy and British Army engaged in friendly competition through a series of flag football games, hosted by the New York Jets May 12 at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England.

    The matches provided an opportunity for the Partner nations to participate in a military-to-military engagement and further relations through an exchange of a cultural pastime.

    “Our Airmen spend two to four years soaking up the culture in the United Kingdom,” said 2nd Lt. Ethan Harris, 48th Fighter Wing public affairs community relations chief. “It was awesome to have our host nation partners step into our world and play a game that is so culturally significant to Americans.”

    The New York Jets and the Armed Forces Flag Football Association provided a championship belt, jerseys for both teams, game balls, and flags.

    While the games were filled with intensity from beginning to end from both sides, Harris said the games weren’t about wins and losses; the ultimate goal was camaraderie and strengthening bonds between our two nations.

    Based on positive feedback from this inaugural game, it is planned to make this a recurring event in the future.

