USNS CARSON CITY VISITS SLOVENIA

(KOPER, Slovenia) U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command (MSC) USNS Carson City (T-EPF 7) pulled into port in Koper, Slovenia, for a scheduled visit, May 1 – 4.



Carson City, an expeditionary fast transport vessel, is a high-speed ship with the capacity to carry 312 passengers, can be reconfigured to transport tanks and troops, or is capable of supporting disaster relief efforts. The ship is currently deployed to the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of responsibility.



Capt. Susan Orsini, Carson City's MSC master, Capt. Glenn Kron, the ship’s military detachment’s officer in charge, and Lt. Jake Zier, military detachment’s assistant officer in charge, met with Andrej Erzetic, a representative for the Koper mayor, and Capt. Bogomir Tomazic, Slovenia’s 430 Naval Unit commanding officer.



The ship's crew were greeted upon arrival in Koper and some were given a tour of the base’s naval museum. In exchange, the local country hosts were presented with a photo of the ship and a command coin to commemorate the visit.



“The crew enjoyed the immense generosity and the warm welcome received during the port visit,” said Kron.



Military Sealift Command operates approximately 125 naval auxiliary civilian-crewed ships, replenishes U.S. Navy ships, strategically prepositions combat cargo at sea and moves military cargo and supplies used by deployed U.S. forces and coalition partners around the world.



U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, to advance U.S. national interests, and promote security and stability in Europe and Africa.

