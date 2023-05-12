Allentown Native Serves as U.S. 7th Fleet Vice Commander

Courtesy Photo | Capt. Joaquin Martinez de Pinillos poses for a photo prior to his promotion to rear...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Capt. Joaquin Martinez de Pinillos poses for a photo prior to his promotion to rear admiral at a promotion ceremony held at Island Club Catering and Conference Center aboard Naval Air Station North Island. see less | View Image Page

A 1987 Emmaus Senior High School graduate and first-generation Cuban-American is serving as the U.S. 7th Fleet vice commander, having assumed the position in October 2022.



Rear Adm. Joaquin J. Martinez de Pinillos began his career through the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps program in 1991, commissioning after graduating from Villanova University with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.



“I am extremely proud of serving my country and knowing that I have been a small part of a team that has drawn a line and said tyranny and evil shall not come to these shores,” said Martinez. “That by my service, I have helped ensure freedom and democracy reign in the United States. I feel proud of the fact that in my small way through my service I have helped guarantee freedom and democracy for a generation and that I have prepared the next generation so that they too can defend freedom and democracy from tyranny and evil.”



A large source of his pride in service comes from serving the country that had provided countless opportunities to his family when they emigrated from Cuba.



“My family is a family of immigrants. They came here from Cuba with $10.00 and 10 lbs of clothes. My family was given a lot of support when they arrived,” he said. “For example, my parents were granted student loans to pursue their education and my elderly grandparents were eligible for basic benefits to make their lives livable. Because so much was given to my family along with amazing opportunities and freedom, I felt my family had a debt to pay back. In order to pay back on that debt, I choose and continue to choose to serve.”



He carries this gratitude while molding the next generation of Sailors, a point of pride and his favorite part of service.



“I love developing the next generation of leaders, creating an environment where people can achieve their dreams and ensuring the team is prepared for any contingency,” he said. “I know my time in the Navy is short and my responsibility is to pay forward all the great leadership and mentorship I was given by doing the same thing for the next generation.”



Since taking on the responsibility of Vice Commander in 2022, he has experienced first-hand the importance of leadership in one of the most fluid and high-visibility regions in the world.



“The Navy contributes to the National Defense by protecting sea lanes that are vital to ensure our economic growth and prosperity,” said Martinez. “Unlike any other service, the Navy is deployed around the world in a way that brings America to many parts of the world. We demonstrate an ability to project power globally to demonstrate that we believe in a rules based international order and that we are willing to defend it.”



He attributes his success in large part to the lessons learned from his hometown and family.



“My family — in my case I use that term very broadly and include an entire generation of Cuban Americans — taught me that you can do anything you choose in America,” he recalled. “Anything you want to achieve, anything you want to be is possible because of the freedoms we enjoy here and how precious those freedoms are; to never take them for granted. They also taught me the meaning of courage. They taught me that there are times you have to take a stand and put it all on the line to defend the things that are most important to you.”



Rear Adm. Martinez looks forward to serving in the Navy for many years to come.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.