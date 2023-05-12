JBSA-Randolph member wins President’s Volunteer Service Award

Photo By Sarayuth Pinthong | U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Nicole Reddick (left), 502d Force Support Group, presents...... read more read more Photo By Sarayuth Pinthong | U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Nicole Reddick (left), 502d Force Support Group, presents the President’s Volunteer Service Award to Marshall Lamont, 15-year-old, Apr. 1, 2023, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. Lamont earned the award by contributing more than 70 hours of volunteer time. The award honors individuals whose service positively impacts communities in every corner of the nation and inspires those around them to take action, as well. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sarayuth Pinthong) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, Texas – The President’s Volunteer Service Award was created in 2003 to highlight the importance of volunteerism in America. The award honors those who spent significant time creating a positive impact in their community through volunteering. This year, a Team Randolph member will collect this prestigious award.



Over the past year, 15-year-old Marshall Lamont contributed more than 120 hours volunteering at a local animal shelter. The shelter provides a place for the animals to stay, offering medical treatment while working to find the animals permanent homes.



Lamont began volunteering early in life.



“I joined Cub Scouts, back in first grade,” Lamont said. “When I became a Boy Scout, I decided to do some service hours at a local animal shelter.”



Lamont continued volunteering at the shelter for his Eagle Scout project. His parents, U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Lamont and retired Air Force Col. Christine Lamont, found the award in the JBSA Today magazine and realized he was a competitive candidate.



“Once we saw the hours required, we began counting up his hours and saw that he qualified for this award,” his father said. “At that time, he had close to 80 hours for the year.”



Lamont, the owner of two cats named Bear and Griss, worked to create a comfortable environment for the animals he encountered while working at the shelter.



“I spent a lot of time cleaning the rooms for cats and dogs,” he said. “I also spent time feeding them and entertaining them. I even made a couple of socks with cat nip that they could use for toys.”



Lamont received the award during a ceremony at Heritage Park April 1, 2023.



“I enjoyed seeing my coworkers and the animals happy,” Lamont said. “I feel honored to receive the award.”