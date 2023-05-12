Doc Jargon: Force Multiplier

Dear Doc Jargon,



I’m new to the Army and I just got to Fort Riley. During one of the welcome briefs, I heard one of the leaders say something about good information being a force multiplier. It sort of left me puzzled. I mean, good info is good info. But how is that a force multiplier? For that matter, what does force multiplier even mean?



I didn’t want to ask the guys in the unit because they all looked like they knew what he was saying. So doc, can you help a poor private do some force multiplication with some of that good info?

Sincerely,

Private Divided



Dear Pvt. Divided,



I’m happy to help you with this one. You pointed out one of those terms we use so often that we forget it is a piece of military jargon. We slap it into slides, we put the term in briefings and you can bet you’ll find it in the justification narrative for every request to purchase that next new warfighting widget.



The textbook definition is this: Force multiplier — (n.) any activity or equipment which increases the combat effectiveness of a military grouping without actually increasing its firepower.



A force multiplier is anything that will help the Soldier at the frontline get more done with less time or expense. For example, if a helicopter pilot has to refuel his own aircraft, then we’re using up his allowable duty hours doing something other than his main mission. In this case, we have refuel specialists. Another one might be a nurse — if a nurse has to do hospital admissions, then we aren’t getting those nurse skills employed for the full time he’s on the clock. So, we have admissions coordinators.

And when it comes to information, or intelligence, if a commander or any other warfighter has to spend time searching for information, then they have just used up the time they could have been making decisions, training or resting up.



So, if it’s info about Fort Riley or the surrounding area, make sure you check the app, Facebook and the weekly issues of this newspaper. These places will list all kinds of information for you to improve your career and enrich your off-duty time. After all, that off-duty time is also rare and you need to use a force multiplier to ensure you make the most of that time too.



Sincerely,

Doc Jargon

