Behind Every Big Bird is a Soldier with a Wrench

Photo By Sgt. Maria Henderson | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kevin Pagan, a flight engineer with the 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, pauses for a picture inside a CH-47 Chinook as part of Swift Response 23 at Stefanovikeio Air Base, Greece on May 15, 2023. Swift Response 23 is part of DEFENDER 23, a U.S. Europe and Africa Command directed multi-national, joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S. and NATO allies and partners. Operational readiness across all domains such as air, is paramount to partnerships, crisis response, deterrence, and support to Allies and partners. DEFENDER 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led exercise focused on the strategic deployment of continental United States-based forces, employment of Army Prepositioned Stocks, and interoperability with Allies and partners. Taking place from 22 April to 23 June, DEFENDER 23 demonstrates USAREUR-AF's ability to aggregate U.S.-based combat power quickly in Eastern Europe, increase lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-distance fires, build unit readiness in a complex joint, multi-national environment, and leverage host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF's operational reach. DEFENDER 23 includes more than 7,000 U.S. and 17,000 multi-national service members from more than 20 nations who will participate including, but not limited to: Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, United Kingdom and the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Maria Henderson)

STEFANOVIKEIO, Greece – Air superiority and mobility is one of the cornerstones of today’s modern fighting force.



Over the years, U.S. Army leaders have worked tirelessly to ensure that our Soldiers have the best aircraft available such as helicopters like the CH-47 Chinook. It allows roughly a platoon sized element to board or disembark in a secure area as needed.



Regardless of its speed and carrying capabilities, the CH-47 is still a machine, and behind every great machine there is a great flight engineer. Someone like U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kevin Pagan.



Pagan, assigned to the 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade aka "Big Windy", has been part of the air crew for the last four years. He has learned the value of camaraderie when it comes to safety while working with his “Big Windy Family.”



“As a crew member you treat each other as brothers…family. It makes it safer,” said Pagan. You’re able to communicate better on the aircraft without the stress of formalities.”



Competence and safety is paramount inside the aircraft and out. As a flight engineer, one small mistake – for example leaving a tool on the aircraft – can cause damage and make the aircraft non-mission capable. Attention to detail is key.



“These things have over 80 major components that we have to keep functional,” said Pagan. “That means we really have to pay attention to what we are doing to make sure she stays in the air.”



A flight engineer is a subject matter expert on all the systems in the aircraft and their limitations. Pagan is responsible for everything behind the cockpit as well as supervising and mentoring other crew members. A task he thoroughly enjoys.



“You have to get to know people on a personal level. We create a positive work environment not only when we’re flying but when we’re doing maintenance too,” he said. “You have to know that I have your back and you have mine. When everyone works as a team and everyone’s on the same page it’s amazing what we can do.”



As always no one in the Army stands alone, and wars are won with cohesive teams working together to ensure the best possible outcomes. Pagan continues to strive and search for new ways to excel and mentor his Soldiers in their career field.



“These exercises, while they have some long days, really help give the team some perspective into what we do downrange,” said Pagan. “It helps them see why our job is integral in helping win the fight.”