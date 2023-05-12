Fort McCoy RSO, unit chaplains feed, support Soldiers as part of BSRT initiatives, more

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers get a meal at the Fort McCoy Religious Support Office facility May 8, 2023,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Soldiers get a meal at the Fort McCoy Religious Support Office facility May 8, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The event was one of many community-readiness events tied to Army "Building Strong and Ready Teams" initiatives during the 300th Military Police Brigade training at the installation during the first half of May 2023. Five unit ministry teams from the 300th supported the events. (Contributed photo) see less | View Image Page

During the more than two weeks of training at Fort McCoy over the first half of May for the Spartan Warrior IV exercise for units with the 300th Military Police Brigade, hundreds of Soldiers from those units were treated to some meals and camaraderie through “Building Strong and Ready Teams” (BSRT) efforts and community-readiness events.



That work was completed and led by the Fort McCoy Garrison Religious Support Office (RSO) personnel and their facilities, and by chaplains with the 530th Military Police Battalion, 327th Military Police Battalion, 384th Military Police Battalion, 391st Military Police Battalion, and 785th Military Police Battalion.



“The Fort McCoy RSO provided community-readiness events either in-between or after each BSRT event,” said Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Amy Noble with Fort McCoy RSO. “This is part of the Chief of Chaplain's Spiritual Readiness Initiatives. Each community-readiness event included Fort McCoy's military family life counselors, so leaders and each solider were aware of their services while they are here training. Invites were also sent to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family Morale, Welfare and Recreation and the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security to come and sit alongside the Reserve Soldiers to hear their feedback while training here.”



Noble said the Chaplain Corps Business Center provided the funding for the events, which were very successful. “Our current Chaplains Tithes and Offering non-appropriated fund would not be able to support these type of readiness events on our own,” Noble said.



From each of the unit chaplain's after-action reports it shows hundreds of Soldiers were supported by the efforts.



Chaplain (1st Lt.) Lang Yang with the 785th said in his after-action report that “the 785th (Unit Ministry Team) worked in unison with the Fort McCoy Garrison Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Amy Noble and her staff to provide a BSRT training and a delicious meal through a community initiative.”



Chaplain (Capt.) Jeffrey Dean Price with the 384th stated in his after-action that the 384th Unit Ministry Team “worked with the Fort McCoy Garrison Chaplain ... to provide BSRT classes that establish the concrete foundations necessary for unit cohesion, development, and resiliency. This foundation produces the highly effective Soldiers essential to complete any mission received from the higher echelons of command.”



The Spartan Warrior IV exercise training concluded at Fort McCoy on May 13.



Fort McCoy's motto is to be the "Total Force Training Center."



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office and the Fort McCoy Religious Support Office.)