A1C Heidi Hymel recognized for Outstanding Airman of the Year Award

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Heidi Hymel, an air transportation apprentice assigned...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Heidi Hymel, an air transportation apprentice assigned to the 734th Air Mobility Squadron, sits at the edge of a C-130 during Operation Christmas Drop 2022, Dec. 7, 2023. Hymel was recognized by the 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing for her Outstanding Airman of the Year award, at Hickam Air Force Base, Hawaii. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam – U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Heidi Hymel, an air transportation apprentice assigned to the 734th Air Mobility Squadron, was recognized by the 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing commander, U.S. Air Force Col. Kyle Benwitz for her Outstanding Airman of the Year award, at Hickam Air Force Base, Hawaii, Feb. 25, 2023.



The Outstanding Airman of the Year award recognizes outstanding enlisted personnel for their superior leadership, job performance, community involvement and personal achievements.

As an air transportation apprentice, Hymel maintains a fleet of 34 vehicles worth $14.6 million, guides training, conducts operator care and coordinates mobile maintenance emergency fixes. She ensures the secure transportation of Andersen’s initial trace verification of cargo, mail, household goods and hazardous materials through the Global Air Transportation Execution System program, enabling rapid global mobility. She also directs the squadron’s fleet services and oversees regulated trash disposal in accordance with United States Department of Agriculture Plant Protection Quarantine standards. Hymel coordinates cargo delivery with multiple organizations by dispatching air freight mission requirements, controlling material handling equipment and ground support for aircraft and preparing cargo for movement.



Since arriving at Andersen AFB in June of 2021 Hymel has led fleet operations in support of President Biden’s attendance at the G20 Summit. Working directly with secret service, she provided lavatory service to 59 presidential support missions and Air Force One, and was personally lauded by Biden. She and her team reinstated aircraft surveillance capabilities for the Guam Federal Aviation Administration after the terminal radar suffered a catastrophic failure. By expediting the shipment of parts needed for repair, they restored air traffic control capabilities 51 days sooner, reinstating traffic collision avoidance for the Marianas Island chain. She was hand selected for a mobile four-man aerial port team to aid a tasking for the Blue Angels, Hymel secured transportation of $231 million of equipment. Her efforts solidified the first Pacific Air Forces airshow in seven years for 103,000 patrons. Praised by the 36th Wing Inspection Team for her initiative in Exercise Slingstone, she led her shift of 13 Airmen and noncommissioned officers in contingency responses over seven days, earning her the 515 AMOW Commander Inspection Outstanding Performer award. Finally, Hymel synchronized with four units in a 36th Maintenance Group equipment shortfall, facilitating the transportation for 97 aeromedical evacuation missions and expedited 200 high-risk patients to critical care, resulting in the life of a newborn being saved.



“My goal is to just be as well rounded as I can, learn my job as well as I can, give time back to other people and things I care about, and work on being a good person and always trying to find ways to improve,” said Hymel. “Some of my career highlights include working and servicing the Air Force One and seeing the president with my own eyes, being able to travel to six different places in one year, working as support staff for the Navy Blue Angels in Hawaii for ten days, flying on a C-130 in support of Operation Christmas Drop and being recognized for hard work. Being a part of the U.S. Air Force is my favorite part of life. I’m very proud to serve in this branch and get all the amazing opportunities I have.”



Hymel instituted the role of squadron point of contact for first-term Airmen transitioning into the dorms. As an advocate for Tinian Hall, she mentored 20 Airmen and up-channeled eight work orders, improving the quality of life for 67 residents. Furthermore, as the president of the Andersen First Four Council, she worked closely with the morale, welfare and recreation office in publicizing events and campaigning for base programs, to include Airman Against Drunk Driving and is entrusted with the morale and welfare of 744 Airmen.



“Being at my first base as a young airman, it was very hard to adjust to this lifestyle, but my co-workers would literally do anything for me at the drop of a dime,” said Hymel “No matter what time of the day, no matter where, no matter what rank they are, I know these people have my back anytime I need a wingman and I couldn’t be half the person I am in the military without these people that I look up to.”



The Air Force Association drove the creation of the Outstanding Airmen of the Year program, which debuted at Air Force Association’s 10th annual convention in 1956. 12 Airmen selected will receive the Outstanding Airman of the Year ribbon with bronze service star device; they also wear the Outstanding Airman badge for a full year. This year’s honorees were chosen by a selection board from among nominees advanced by commands in the Air Force and Space Force.



Congratulations Hymel!