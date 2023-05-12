Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    General James C. McConville visits 25th Infantry Division Artillery's Headquarters Battery's newly renovated barracks.

    General James C. McConville visits 25th Infantry Division Artillery's barracks

    Photo By Sgt. Cera Rodney | General James C. McConville visits 25th Infantry Division Artillery's Headquarters...... read more read more

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS MILITARY RESERVATION, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2023

    Story by Sgt. Cera Rodney 

    25th Infantry Division   

    On May 16, 2023, the Chief of Staff of the Army, General James C. McConville, visited the 25th Infantry Division Artillery’s new barracks at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii as part of LANPAC. LANPAC is a world-class, international event highlighting the role of land forces in the Indo-Pacific theater and their contributions to the Joint Force in peace and war. The visit by General McConville to the Brigades new barracks was aimed at assessing the readiness of the Division and its Soldiers, as well as gauging the progress the Brigade had made within the new infrastructure project.

    During the visit, McConville met with the Division and Brigade leadership and Soldiers of 25th Infantry Division Artillery to tour the newly renovated living conditions. The new barracks provide modern and comfortable living quarters for Soldiers, with keyless entry, separate bedrooms and a common bathroom and kitchen. Additional amenities, in all living spaces, include a full-sized refrigerator and range; bathrooms with sinks, toilets and tub showers - instead of latrines; and a dayroom, that is, a common entertainment or recreational area, per barracks building.

    McConville expressed his satisfaction with the results of the new barracks renovations. He noted that the new facilities would enhance the morale and welfare of Soldiers, which is critical to maintaining important levels of readiness. McConville also emphasized the importance of investing in infrastructure and facility renovations to support Soldiers and their families.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2023
    Date Posted: 05.17.2023 21:11
    Story ID: 444986
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS MILITARY RESERVATION, HI, US 
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, General James C. McConville visits 25th Infantry Division Artillery's Headquarters Battery's newly renovated barracks., by SGT Cera Rodney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    General James C. McConville visits 25th Infantry Division Artillery's barracks

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Schofield Barracks

    Artillery

    Chief of Staff of the United States Army

    TAGS

    #TropicLightning #TropicThunder #DIVARTY #25thID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT