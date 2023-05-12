General James C. McConville visits 25th Infantry Division Artillery's Headquarters Battery's newly renovated barracks.

On May 16, 2023, the Chief of Staff of the Army, General James C. McConville, visited the 25th Infantry Division Artillery’s new barracks at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii as part of LANPAC. LANPAC is a world-class, international event highlighting the role of land forces in the Indo-Pacific theater and their contributions to the Joint Force in peace and war. The visit by General McConville to the Brigades new barracks was aimed at assessing the readiness of the Division and its Soldiers, as well as gauging the progress the Brigade had made within the new infrastructure project.



During the visit, McConville met with the Division and Brigade leadership and Soldiers of 25th Infantry Division Artillery to tour the newly renovated living conditions. The new barracks provide modern and comfortable living quarters for Soldiers, with keyless entry, separate bedrooms and a common bathroom and kitchen. Additional amenities, in all living spaces, include a full-sized refrigerator and range; bathrooms with sinks, toilets and tub showers - instead of latrines; and a dayroom, that is, a common entertainment or recreational area, per barracks building.



McConville expressed his satisfaction with the results of the new barracks renovations. He noted that the new facilities would enhance the morale and welfare of Soldiers, which is critical to maintaining important levels of readiness. McConville also emphasized the importance of investing in infrastructure and facility renovations to support Soldiers and their families.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2023 Date Posted: 05.17.2023 21:11 Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS MILITARY RESERVATION, HI, US