From cadet to commissioned officer

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University held a commissioning ceremony for four Class of 2023 graduates, May 12. These ASU students spent the past few years as full-time students and Reserve Officers’ Training Corps cadets, preparing to become U.S. Space Force and Air Force officers.

ASU invited Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th Training Wing commander, to speak to the new officers. Reilman shared advice as they took their first steps toward a future as leaders in their respective branches.

Peers, friends, and family joined the cadets to celebrate this milestone at the beginning of their military career.

“Each of you will continue to break barriers and take your respective services to new heights that we can only dream about right now,” Reilman said. “No matter how long you decide to serve, there is no greater honor than to be in the service of others and the service of our nation.”

