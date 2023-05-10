Air Force Logisticians work to sustain the future

Photo By James Varhegyi | On this episode of AFLCMC Leadership Log, a panel of experts discusses the upcoming...... read more read more Photo By James Varhegyi | On this episode of AFLCMC Leadership Log, a panel of experts discusses the upcoming PSM forum as well as current trends in the defense logistics arena. Joining in the discussion are Lansen Conley, Director of the Logistics and Logistic Services Directorate, Dr. Michael Bayer, Logistics and Technology Department Chair at Defense Acquisition University (DAU), and Lisa Carney, Logistics Organizational Senior Functional for the Fighters and Advanced Aircraft Directorate. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Jim Varhegyi) see less | View Image Page

Registration is now open for the 5th annual AFLCMC Product Support Manager (PSM) Forum. This year’s event is scheduled for June 27 – 29 and will be held at the Air Force Institute of Technology’s Kenney Hall Auditorium, located on Wright-Patt’s Area B. There will be a virtual option for those who can’t attend in person.



The theme of this year’s PSM Forum is “Sustaining the Future.”



On this episode of AFLCMC Leadership Log, a panel of experts discusses the upcoming PSM forum as well as current trends in the defense logistics arena. Joining in the discussion are Lansen Conley, Director of the Logistics and Logistic Services Directorate, Dr. Michael Bayer, Logistics and Technology Department Chair at Defense Acquisition University (DAU), and Lisa Carney, Logistics Organizational Senior Functional for the Fighters and Advanced Aircraft Directorate.



“We are excited to announce that the Secretary of the Air Force, Frank Kendall, will be providing the keynote address for this year’s forum,” Mr. Conley explains during the chat. “Hearing the SECAF’s perspective on logistics and product support will be invaluable for every one of our product support managers.”



“We must be able to rely on each logistician to conduct their job with the utmost excellence, and having the strategic understanding of the Air Force’s operational imperatives and overall goals from Secretary Kendall allows for all of our logisticians to make the connection personal,” added Ms.Carny.



Dr. Bayer has served as the Master of Ceremony for all previous PSM Forums and is looking forward to serving in that role again this year.

“I would encourage logistics professionals to seize the opportunities the PSM forum offers” said Dr. Bayer. “It isn’t often you get to hear directly from senior leaders on what drives their decision-making process.”



Bayer also reminds listeners the forum is a great place to bring your questions and concerns. This is a unique chance to get those questions and concerns posed to the senior leaders attending the forum, as well as network with your peers across the enterprise.



You can register for this year’s PSM Forum at: https://forms.osi.apps.mil/r/Y4CgaXqw7Z



To see or hear the full conversation, you can watch AFLCMC Leadership Log on YouTube at https://youtu.be/VNzCcwFi0uk. You can also listen by searching “AFLCMC Leadership Log” on Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, Spotify, Overcast, Radio Public or Breaker, or wherever you get your podcasts