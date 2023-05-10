Capt. Wilson Marks Assumes Command of Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center

Capt. Wilson Marks assumed command of Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC) at a change of command ceremony at SMWDC’s headquarters in San Diego, Wednesday, May 17.



Marks relieved Rear Adm. Christopher Alexander, making him the sixth SMWDC Commander since the command’s establishment in 2015.



“I am incredibly humbled and honored for the opportunity to continue the legacy and momentum Chris and his team developed at SMWDC over the past two years. There is nothing more exciting than assuming command of a high-functioning team and I look forward to leading these phenomenal warfighters.”



Under Alexander’s leadership, SMWDC restructured, shifting from an individual-mission-area focused organization to a functional-area focused organization that maximized efficiencies to meet the complex needs of the dynamic environment of the future.



“When I arrived two years ago I asked you for four things: a sense of humility, hard work, high standards, and to have fun,” said Alexander. “Through your hard work, you transformed SMWDC into the heart and soul of the Surface Navy and made combat readiness the Navy’s prime directive. I am truly grateful.”



SMWDC has five major lines of effort - warfare tactics instructor (WTI) production; advanced tactical training; doctrine and tactics, techniques and procedures (TTP) development; operational support to naval component commanders and numbered fleet commanders; and capability assessments, experimentation and requirements support – designed to ensure the Surface Force retains its competitive edge.



Top-talented junior surface warfare officers interested in joining the SMWDC team and becoming WTIs can send an email to SWO_WTI@navy.mil for more information about the WTI program. For more information about SMWDC, visit www.facebook.com/SMWDC or www.surfpac.navy.mil/nsmwdc.

