DENVER, Colorado - (May 16, 2023) Bradley Troyer, 18, of Lakewood, Colorado, a senior attending Colorado Academy, was awarded the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) Scholarship in the amount of $200,000 during a ceremony held at the school. Presenting the award were Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Rocky Mountain’s Officer Production Officer Lt. Andriy Dilion and Petty Officer First Class Shelbi Lowe. Broadbelt will attend the University of Illinois with a major in chemical engineering. “What I aspire to be is a submariner officer,” said Troyer. Troyer is continuing in his father's legacy of naval service who has since retired from the Navy as a hornet pilot.



The Navy offers several scholarship programs to help pay for school so a person can focus on their studies without worrying about finances before starting a debt-free career in the Navy as a Commissioned Officer. For more information on the NROTC program, visit www.navy.mil.



Navy Talent Acquisition Group Rocky Mountain encompasses the states of Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, and parts of Idaho, Nebraska, and Kansas, providing Navy Recruiting services from more than 30 dispersed offices.

(U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Wheeler, NTAG Rocky Mountain Public Affairs/Released)

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2023 Date Posted: 05.17.2023 14:38 Story ID: 444956 Location: LAKEWOOD, CO, US Hometown: LAKEWOOD, CO, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lakewood High School Student receives Naval Reserve Office Training Corps (NROTC) Scholarship, by CPO Matthew Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.