97 CES partners with 97 SFS, stays deployment ready

Airmen from the 97th Civil Engineering Squadron and 97th Security Forces Squadron teamed up to complete a deployment training exercise at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, May 10, 2023. The training took place at Camp Little Bull, a 97th CES deployment training area. During the training, Airmen built multiple tents in various ways, practiced shooting the M4 rifle in different positions, and simulated deployed environments.

