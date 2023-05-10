Airmen from the 97th Civil Engineering Squadron and 97th Security Forces Squadron teamed up to complete a deployment training exercise at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, May 10, 2023. The training took place at Camp Little Bull, a 97th CES deployment training area. During the training, Airmen built multiple tents in various ways, practiced shooting the M4 rifle in different positions, and simulated deployed environments.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2023 13:58
|Story ID:
|444949
|Location:
|ALTUS, OK, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 97 CES partners with 97 SFS, stays deployment ready, by SrA Kayla Christenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
