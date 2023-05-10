Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    97 CES partners with 97 SFS, stays deployment ready

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Karalyn Degraffenreed

    ALTUS, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2023

    Story by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 97th Civil Engineering Squadron and 97th Security Forces Squadron teamed up to complete a deployment training exercise at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, May 10, 2023. The training took place at Camp Little Bull, a 97th CES deployment training area. During the training, Airmen built multiple tents in various ways, practiced shooting the M4 rifle in different positions, and simulated deployed environments.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2023
    Date Posted: 05.17.2023 13:58
    Story ID: 444949
    Location: ALTUS, OK, US 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 97 CES partners with 97 SFS, stays deployment ready, by SrA Kayla Christenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Altus AFB
    AETC
    97 CES
    Deployment Exercise

