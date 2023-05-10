Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Collins High School Student receives Naval Reserve Office Training Corps (NROTC) Scholarship

    Fort Collins High School Student receives Naval Reserve Office Training Corps (NROTC) Scholarship

    Photo By Chief Petty Officer Matthew Wheeler | Kitson Broadbelt, 17, of Fort Collins, Colorado, a senior attending Fort Collins High...... read more read more

    FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2023

    Story by Chief Petty Officer Matthew Wheeler 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Rocky Mountain

    DENVER, Colorado - (May 11, 2023) Kitson Broadbelt, 17, of Fort Collins, Colorado, a senior attending Fort Collins High School, was awarded the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) Scholarship in the amount of $200,000 during a ceremony held at the school. Presenting the award were Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Rocky Mountain’s General Officer Recruiter Lt. Douglas Wendling and Petty Officer First Class Shelbi Lowe. Broadbelt will attend Citadel Military College in Charleston, SC, with a major in history. “What I want to be in the Navy is a Surface Warfare Officer,” said Broadbelt.

    The Navy offers several scholarship programs to help pay for school so a person can focus on their studies without worrying about finances before starting a debt-free career in the Navy as a Commissioned Officer. For more information on the NROTC program, visit www.navy.mil.

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Rocky Mountain encompasses the states of Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, and parts of Idaho, Nebraska, and Kansas, providing Navy Recruiting services from more than 30 dispersed offices.
    (U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Wheeler, NTAG Rocky Mountain Public Affairs/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2023
    Date Posted: 05.17.2023 13:51
    Story ID: 444948
    Location: FORT COLLINS, CO, US 
    Hometown: FORT COLLINS, CO, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Collins High School Student receives Naval Reserve Office Training Corps (NROTC) Scholarship, by CPO Matthew Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Fort Collins High School Student receives Naval Reserve Office Training Corps (NROTC) Scholarship

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Denver
    Scholarship
    Fort Collins
    NROTC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT