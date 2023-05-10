Fort Collins High School Student receives Naval Reserve Office Training Corps (NROTC) Scholarship

DENVER, Colorado - (May 11, 2023) Kitson Broadbelt, 17, of Fort Collins, Colorado, a senior attending Fort Collins High School, was awarded the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) Scholarship in the amount of $200,000 during a ceremony held at the school. Presenting the award were Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Rocky Mountain’s General Officer Recruiter Lt. Douglas Wendling and Petty Officer First Class Shelbi Lowe. Broadbelt will attend Citadel Military College in Charleston, SC, with a major in history. “What I want to be in the Navy is a Surface Warfare Officer,” said Broadbelt.



The Navy offers several scholarship programs to help pay for school so a person can focus on their studies without worrying about finances before starting a debt-free career in the Navy as a Commissioned Officer. For more information on the NROTC program, visit www.navy.mil.



Navy Talent Acquisition Group Rocky Mountain encompasses the states of Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, and parts of Idaho, Nebraska, and Kansas, providing Navy Recruiting services from more than 30 dispersed offices.

(U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Wheeler, NTAG Rocky Mountain Public Affairs/Released)

