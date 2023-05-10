World Class Athletes: SOCSouth Human Performance

Photo By Staff Sgt. Clayton Wear | A soldier from the 112th Special Operations Command South Signal Detachment performs a...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Clayton Wear | A soldier from the 112th Special Operations Command South Signal Detachment performs a farmers carry during a group workout organized by the Special Operations Command South Human Performance team, this morning, in a Homestead Air Reserve Base, Fl, hangar. The Human Performance team keeps SOCSouth staff ready for any mission through the expertise of physical therapists, a nutritionist, and a strength coach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Clayton Wear) see less | View Image Page

HOMESTEAD, Fl. - Special Operations Command South provides year-round athletic performance training and resources to members of the command in the Human Performance Facility at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Fl.



The board certified SOCSOUTH Human Performance trainers have trained athletes in the National Football League, National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, and International Olympic Committee as well as Professional Ballet Dancers and Division 1 college athletes.



Falling under the Preservation of the Force and Family (POTFF) mission, Human Performance strives to optimize and sustain Special Operations Forces (SOF) mission readiness, longevity, and performance through integrated and holistic programs.



Jarred Lubbers, the SOCSOUTH Human Performance Advisor serves as a technical subject matter expert liaison between the command and higher headquarters at Special Operations Command.



“I became a physical therapist because I enjoy helping people return to their normal daily functioning. There is a great deal of satisfaction in helping people overcome what at times appears to be an insurmountable obstacle,” said Lubbers.



“After 30+ years as a practitioner I have achieved numerous professional goals such as receiving a Specialty Board Certification in Orthopaedics and Sports. I’ve also worked with athletes from the NFL, NBA, MLB, and professional ballet dancers to name a few, but using my skills and knowledge to help those that fight to keep us free has been the highlight of a long career.”



Some examples of services to help teammates over obstacles are preventative, post-surgical, and post injury treatment for neuromusculoskeletal conditions.



“An important aspect of performance that a physical therapist provides also includes preventative medicine and instruction in the use of post exercise recovery,” said Dr. Michelle Sanders, a SOCSOUTH HP Doctor of Physical Therapy and Orthopedic Physical Therapist.



Sanders continued, “At the SOCSOUTH POTFF Human Performance Facility, physical therapists offer the use of current evidence-based practices that promote post exercise recovery such as cold water immersion, breath work, and thermal stress/sauna. We offer a weekly class designed to teach the SOCSOUTH athlete about the importance of recovery and mobility to promote their best physical performance.”



Of these evidence-based practices, Sanders went on to list different services that the HPF offers.



“Specific services provided include: functional movement assessments, therapeutic exercise instruction, manual therapy to include spinal and peripheral joint mobilization, soft tissue mobilization, and proprioceptive neuromuscular facilitation. We also provide modalities like dry needling, blood flow restriction training, electrical stimulation, ultrasound, and Vasopneumatic cryotherapy to address pain management, motor control, and injury rehabilitation,” said Sanders.



“In October 2022, I accepted a position on the Human Performance Team with SOCSOUTH. I’m very proud and honored to be a member of this Preservation of the Force and Family, POTFF team. My favorite part of working with this organization is the level of expertise from my medical coworkers and the motivated demeanor of the athletes and service members who take advantage of our services.”



“The medical team is determined to provide the very best care in the most efficient manner and the athletes make it a priority to stay healthy, active, and strong. We have the utmost support of the SOCSOUTH command team when it comes to procuring the tools and education we require to maintain high quality medical care and services.”



Another tool the HPF wields is through the expertise of prior professional triathlete and member of Team USA, Lisa Dorfman, MS, Registered Dietitian, Board Certified Specialist in Sports Dietetics, Certified Culinary Medicine Specialist, Licensed Mental Health Counselor, and member of the Florida Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.



Through Dorfman’s 30-year career, she has helped Olympians, Olympic teams, University athletes, highschool athletes and award-winning actors prepare for roles.



“As one of the only Performance Dietitians in the country with a triple expertise as a Licensed Nutritionist/Dietitian, Licensed Mental Health Counselor and Certified Chef/Specialist in Culinary Medicine I offer a unique perspective and ability to guide, counsel and educate within my scope of practice, on call, as needed to provide information to help service members improve who they are today, tomorrow and for years to come,” said Dorfman.



“My services are important because food is empowering, food = fuel. If a service member is nourished optimally, they physically and mentally perform their best. The right food builds confidence and helps improve physique, self-esteem and sleep.”



“As a Performance Dietitian, I am available for one-on-one nutrition consultations and group presentations. For individuals, I offer physical and dietary assessments, body composition analysis, personalized programs; ongoing virtual, online and onsite counseling and coaching. For group presentations I can speak on a variety of food, fitness and mental wellness topics; culinary guidance; food, fuel and snack samplings.



“Providing our service members a "snapshot" of their body composition and diet is a valuable way we can help them reach optimal health, sports training and competition, and mental fitness. It is life changing."



“My favorite part of working at SOCSouth is giving back to those who have given 1000% of themselves to us, and our country. I also work with an incredible team of physical therapists and athletic trainers who all work closely on ensuring that our programs compliment and co-exist to ensure success for injured, recovering or healthy individuals looking to take their physique, health and performance to the next level.”



Following this same passion to help, Chris Olson, HPF Doctor of Athletic Training, brings more than 12 years of professional training and medical coordination with the Texas Rangers and Miami Marlins to SOCSOUTH.



“As an athletic trainer we bridge the gap between post operation or injury and return to full activity while also providing tactics to help mitigate injury risk,” said Olson. “My favorite part of working at SOCSOUTH is being able to help our service members recover from current and previous injuries - giving them an opportunity to return to what they enjoy doing on and off base.”



Lastly, the HPF provides strength and conditioning to help members of SOCSOUTH build a foundation of mobility.



“A Strength and Conditioning Specialist provides direction and guidance for all aspects of physical training which includes conditioning, movement instruction, and injury prevention,” said Jacob Talcott, Strength and Conditioning Specialist with more than 15 years of experience.



“Each SOCSOUTH individual’s goals can be met through either individual training or through group classes. My favorite part is getting to meet and work with all the members associated within SOCSOUTH. I'm very happy to be of service to help everyone meet their goals in fitness.”