Nebraska Air National Guard receives 15th Outstanding Unit Award, 1st Meritorious Unit Award

LINCOLN, Neb. – The 155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard, received the Air Force Outstanding Unit and Meritorious Unit Awards from Jan 1, 2020 to Dec 31, 2021. During this period, the 155th Air Refueling Wing effectively responded to the COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest while continuing to safeguard the homeland and executing global operations.



“This is the 15th Air Force Outstanding Unit award, but it is unique because of the extensive list of operations the unit was involved in; all while mitigating the effects of the pandemic,” said Col. John Williams, commander of the 155th Air Refueling Wing. “While many of our fellow citizens were asked to shelter in their homes, we asked our airmen to continue to train, maintain readiness and to deploy in support of global operations.”



“The accomplishments of this unit are immense and include sustained manning in excess of 100%, thousands of hours of community service, and a steadfast commitment to the Czech Republic and Rwanda, the unit’s State Partners,” Williams said. “Additionally, the unit met or exceeded its individual medical readiness, physical fitness, deployment readiness, and training goals while implementing multiple restrictions designed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”



Along with the distinctive accomplishments, the unit also received a Meritorious Unit Award for their outstanding service to our nation.

Williams said this is the first time the Meritorious Unit Award has ever been bestowed upon the Wing and it is primarily due to the role the Wing played in Operation Allies Refuge and Operation Allies Welcome which supported the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.



The citation is an indicator of the vast number of missions Nebraska airmen have been engaged in.



“Our airmen are consistently engaged in operations at home and abroad,” Williams added. “Anytime, the airmen of the 155th Air Refueling Wing receive recognition, it’s a great day because it validates their exceptional talent and the high quality of their work.”

