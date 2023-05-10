The 812th SIG Co TIN-E conducts deployment ceremony at Travis AFB

Photo By Capt. Fernando Ochoa | Command Sgt. Maj. James Milligan, 505th Signal Brigade command sergeant major, Col....... read more read more Photo By Capt. Fernando Ochoa | Command Sgt. Maj. James Milligan, 505th Signal Brigade command sergeant major, Col. Eric Rahman, 505th Signal Brigade commander, 1st. Lt. Jeffrey Szumski, 812th Tactical Installation Network detachment officer in charge, and Capt. Francisco Lopez, 812th Signal Company, Tactical Installation Network-Enhanced commander, participated in a deployment ceremony at the Travis AFB in Fairfield, Ca. May 12, 2023. The 812th Signal Company, which is a subunit of the 319th Signal Battalion, is located at Mare Island, in Vallejo, California. see less | View Image Page

TRAVIS AFB, Fairfield – Led by 1st. Lt. Jeffrey Szumski, 812th Signal Company, Tactical Installation Network-Enhanced, Detachment 2 commander, Soldiers, friends, and families from this signal company filled the Delta Breeze Club to conduct a deployment ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, Fairfield, Ca., May 12, 2023.



The 812th SIG Co. TIN-E, Det. 2’s mission is to provide cable support to military installations around the country and overseas as needed. During this deployment they will support the 160th Signal Battalion. Their area of operation will be throughout all of the Central Command (CENTCOM), so they will be completing a wide variety of work orders that are assigned to them.



Along with friends and family, the ceremony was attended by Capt. Francisco Lopez, 812th Signal Company, Tactical Installation Network-Enhanced commander, Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Rulo, 319th Signal Battalion command sergeant major, Command Sgt. Maj. James Milligan, 505th Signal Brigade command sergeant major, and Col. Eric Rahman, 505th Signal Brigade commander.



“Some of you have trained for twenty years, while others are newly trained, and now you can take these skills and deploy with confidence,” said Col. Rahman. “I want to thank the families and friends that have come today to give their loved ones a proper send off and I want you to know that you can always contact me with any concerns.”



On a beautiful Californian day, the weather was perfect as the sunny day welcomed family members, wives, husbands, fathers, mothers, and children of all ages, who came to bid their loved ones’ farewell and good luck, filling the ballroom.



First Lt. Szumski, 812th Signal Company, Tactical Installation Network-Enhanced, Detachment 2 commander will lead 20 Signal Soldiers to Kuwait for 9 months to support the 160th Signal Battalion.



“Our Signal Soldiers’ bravery, sacrifice and unwavering commitment will keep our communication lines strong as we deploy downrange to Kuwait to provide cable support to military installations around the country and overseas as needed,” said Capt. Lopez. “As we bid farewell to these fine Soldiers, let’s embrace the challenges that lie ahead that will leave a lasting impact on our military strength.”



The 812th Signal Company, which is a subunit of the 319th Signal Battalion, was established in 1942 as part of the Regular Army. Since World War II, this signal company has been reorganized and designated many times, and in 1952 it was reactivated as an Army Reserve company. It is currently located at Mare Island, in Vallejo, Ca.



United States signal units provide deployable force projection signal support and rapid communications for the U.S Army, joint and combined operations. Since, September 11, 2001, the Signal Corps has been supporting the Global War on Terror, which has continued to emerge across the world.