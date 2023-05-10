Yuma Proving Ground's Flight Services Division recognized for safety

Photo By Ana Henderson | YPG Commander Col. Patrick McFall, YTC Commander Lt. Col. Shane Dering, Command Sgt....... read more read more Photo By Ana Henderson | YPG Commander Col. Patrick McFall, YTC Commander Lt. Col. Shane Dering, Command Sgt. Major Herbert Gill, and Technical Director Larry Bracamonte visited the team at Flight Services to recognize them for earning Award of Accomplishment in Safety from The Department of the Army's U.S. Army Safety Program. see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground's (YPG) Flight Services Division was recognized for its top-notch safety during the last 12 months.



U.S. Army Test and Evaluation Command (ATEC) Maj. Gen. James Gallivan awarded the YPG Flight Division with an Award of Accomplishment in Safety from The Department of the Army's U.S. Army Safety Program. The award citation from Gallivan states the accomplishment is due in part to "outstanding dedication to maintaining a culture of safety."



The team conducted missions without any Class A, B or C mishaps. Gallivan calls that a "Truly remarkable feat!"



Class A, B or C mishaps encompass property damage up to 2-million dollars and injuries ranging from minor requiring one day off work to as severe as a fatality.



YPG Commander Col. Patrick McFall, Yuma Test Center Commander Lt. Col. Shane Dering, Command Sgt. Major Herbert Gill, and Technical Director Larry Bracamonte visited the team to recognize and thank them.



McFall told the team, "You run a very dangerous business. Your mishaps aren't mishaps they are catastrophic in the aircraft business. So, to get this award, is to me a huge feat."



Gill echoed the sentiment saying, "To have this honor in safety is a big deal. Especially with the aviation hours you have."



The Flight Services Division is made up of 11 members including seven pilots, Airfield Manager, Airfield Electronics Technician, Airfield Quality Assurance Inspector and Equipment Manager. They are augmented by 31 personnel from LOGMET, LLC, the Aviation Services Support contractor providing many other functions including two maintenance pilots, crew chiefs, air traffic control, airfield operations, production and quality control, avionics, aviation maintenance, supply, ground support equipment and aviation life support. Every member shares in helping maintain aviation safety. The seasoned pilots collectively have more than 44,100 flight hours total, and aviation service varies from two decades to over 40 years.



Fight Services Division Chief Patrick Franklin, Standardization Instructor Pilot Leland Tingey and Logmet Program Manager/Maintenance Pilot Roy Queipo are recipients of The Order of Saint Michael Bronze Award which recognizes individuals who have contributed significantly to the promotion of Army Aviation through a lifetime of service to the Aviation Branch.



Franklin received the recent safety award on behalf of the Flight Services team and told the group, "It's always a pleasure and a privilege to come to work and be able to work with such professionals from the leadership down to everyone in this room.”



Technical Director Larry Bracamonte holds the team of professionals in high regards. The told them, "You are the best pilots in the Army, and I truly believe that. This is an award well deserved so thank you!"



Many words of appreciation went around. Franklin thanked the team from Logmet for their contribution.



"They perform functions at our facility that at some of the other ATEC organizations are performed by civilians. Tower, ops, every function including flying is conducted by Logmet augmenting us. We would not be able to function without their support," explained Franklin.



He made sure everyone in the room knew they played a role in earning the recognition for the work they do day in and out following procedures.



"This safety award represents the mechanics that keep the aircraft flying, the production control people that keep the flow of things, the supply folks, the aviation life support equipment specialists, operations, every aspect is very synergistic and dependent on everything else."

"It has to be noted that we share this with Logmet and we couldn't do it without them."