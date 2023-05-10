USS Milius Named Spokane Trophy Winner for 2022

Courtesy Photo | PHILIPPINE SEA (March 24, 2022) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | PHILIPPINE SEA (March 24, 2022) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) launches a Standard Missile (SM) 2 during Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training while operating in the Philippine Sea, March 24, 2022. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet announced USS Milius (DDG 69) as the Spokane Trophy winner for 2022 on May 1.



The Spokane Trophy is presented annually to the U.S. Pacific Fleet surface combatant ship considered to be the most proficient in overall combat systems readiness and warfare operations.



“Cmdr. Gunderson and the Mighty Milius crew have performed admirably and we’re proud of all the hard work each sailor has put forth,” said Capt. Walter C. Mainor, Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Commodore, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15. “The Spokane Award is a testament to the ship's successful training and commitment to its mission. I’m confident that this ship and her tenacious crew will continue to impress and will set the standard for professional surface operations across the region.”



Milius epitomized naval excellence throughout a demanding year of U.S. 7th Fleet operations from a successful Board of Inspection and Survey to Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training and several highly successful multilateral operations. Milius was CTF 71’s primary choice to lead the charge over several international exercises, including Bi-Lateral Advanced Warfighting Training, Sama Sama, Malabar, and Keen Sword, paving the way for an increased interoperability with allies and partners in support of national security priorities.



Milius superbly provided strategic naval presence and power projection to closely monitor and provide counter-surveillance, intelligence, reconnaissance, tracking, and deterrence of Russian Federation Navy Surface Action Groups in the Northern Pacific, where despite the extreme temperatures and adverse weather conditions, the crew’s steadfast devotion to duty did not waiver. An agile and cohesive team of warfighters with uncanny resourcefulness, personifying self-sufficiency at sea, Milius overcame significant equipment and operational challenges and thrived in the world’s most demanding operational environment.



Milius collaborated with nine other allied warships from Japan, Australia, and Canada for a multi-national exercise while conducting combined surface operations in support of the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) Indo-Pacific deployment. This showcased their commitment of regional stability and a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening interoperability, unity, and further promoting shared values across the region.



“This award is the culmination of a solid year operating forward-deployed, aiming to maintain consistent presence and security in the region,” said Cmdr. Leif Gunderson, Milius’ commanding officer. “I could not be more proud of this crew for a full team effort. Their drive and determination to succeed at everything set before them is inspiring.”

Milius remained at the pinnacle of warfare excellence for Ballistic Missile Defense. Utilizing the crew’s resourcefulness and ingenuity, Milius maintained the highest state of combat readiness – always ready to detect and intercept any threat towards the U.S. or her allies.



Homeported in Yokosuka, Japan and consistently operating in the Seventh Fleet area of responsibility, Milius continuously maintained presence and security within the region, executing all missions across every warfare area with grit, determination, enthusiasm, and pride, greatly exceeding operational standards and expectations. Throughout calendar year 2022, Milius has been sensational and unmatched among her peers in the Pacific.



The Spokane Trophy was instituted in 1908 by President Theodore Roosevelt to recognize naval warfighting proficiency. The trophy is kept on permanent display at the Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet headquarters building in San Diego.



Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.