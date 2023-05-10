Washington National Guard 10th Homeland Response Force trains for air mobility

Photo By Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon | U.S. Soldiers and Airmen with the Washington National Guard’s 10th Homeland Response...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon | U.S. Soldiers and Airmen with the Washington National Guard’s 10th Homeland Response Force train alongside the 92nd Logistic Readiness Squadron on rapid-deployment air-load operations at Fairchild Air Force Base, Spokane, Wash., May 10 & 11, 2023. As part of the National Guard’s domestic response capabilities, the HRF and CERFP (CBRNE Enhanced Response Force Package) must be able to quickly mobilize and deploy by ground or air, depending on the location of the incident, and self-sustain for five days. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon) see less | View Image Page

SPOKANE, Wash.—Soldiers and Airmen with the Washington National Guard Region 10 Homeland Response Force (HRF) and CERFP (CBRNE Enhanced Response Force Package) trained alongside the 92nd Logistic Readiness Squadron on rapid-deployment air-load operations at Fairchild Air Force Base, May 10-11, 2023.



During the two-day training, Guardsmen loaded trucks, trailers, and pallets carrying enough supplies and equipment to support five days of operation. onto a static C-130J Super Hercules crewed by Airmen with the Montana National Guard. Prior to loading, the trucks, trailers, and pallets were subjected to active duty Joint Inspection Procedures.



“This is a true joint-training event between the Washington and Montana National Guard and active duty,” said Senior Master Sgt. Adam Brunneman, senior enlisted advisor for 10th HRF-East, Washington Air National Guard. “This was also the first time we practiced loading onto a C-130J airframe.”



The HRF and CERFP are part of a National Guard initiative to integrate guard units with federal and local civilian emergency response personnel in instances of chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear disasters. Doctrine requires that each element is able to quickly mobilize, deploy, and self-sustain for five days of operation.



“The HRF has to be able to respond anywhere within our FEMA region or any other region that may request our assistance,” said Brunneman. “This may require air-lift capabilities for our equipment and personnel.”



The training provided the opportunity to improve the operational readiness of the HRF by providing the training needed to deploy rapidly by air, if needed, for a unified domestic response.



“The air-load training demonstrates that capability,” said Brunneman. “It helps us identify potential limiting factors in our processes. We are only exercising a small portion of each elements assets, but this still provides us with valuable training and exposure to what will be expected if we needed to air-lift our assets.”