U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton's Spring On-Site Empowers Employees with Career Development

Ms. Diane M. Randon, Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff, Intelligence (G-2), Department of the Army, speaks at the Spring On-Site event, held at U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton Community Club on April 28, 2023. The day was dedicated to career development, leadership opportunities, and best practices when charting a career path for employees, Randon, who shared her career journey from a GS 4 secretary to holding various senior executive positions. (U.S. Army photo by Ephraim Rodriguez- Fort Hamilton Public Affairs)

U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton held its Spring On-Site, on April 28th, a mandatory stand-down of Garrison operations.



The day was dedicated to career development, leadership opportunities, and best practices when charting a career path for employees.



The event featured a guest speaker, Ms. Diane M. Randon, SES, Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff, Intelligence (G-2), who shared her journey from a GS 4 secretary to holding numerous senior executive positions throughout her career.



Ms. Randon's inspiring story of career growth and development resonated with attendees. "I started my career as a GS 4 secretary, but I didn't let that limit my potential. I took every opportunity to learn and grow, and that led me to where I am today," Ms. Randon shared. "Don't be afraid to take risks and step outside of your comfort zone. It's important to invest in yourself and your future."



Garrison Commander, COL Brian Jacobs, emphasized the importance of investing in employees: "Our employees are our greatest asset, and we are committed to providing them with the resources and knowledge to succeed in their current roles and beyond."



Ms. Randon echoed this sentiment, stating "The Army offers so many opportunities for professional development and advancement. Take advantage of those opportunities and never stop learning."



Livio Fernandez, traffic accident investigator, Directorate of Emergency Services, stated "The breakout sessions provided valuable insights and tools that I can use to advance my career."



A team from Civilian Personnel Advisory Center (CPAC) from United States Military Academy West Point, which supports Fort Hamilton, provided tailored breakout sessions for appropriate fund employees and non-appropriate fund employees.



The CPAC team shared best practices and valuable information for making career decisions for jobs at Fort Hamilton and developmental assignments throughout the civil service realm within the US Army.



"I appreciate the opportunity to learn and grow professionally and learn about all the resources that are available through CPAC that can help me as a civilian employee”, added Fernandez.



Breakout sessions were coordinated by the Garrison Directorate of Human Resources with CPAC personnel to provide special supervisor classes and one-on-one sessions for garrison employees.



Overall, the Spring On-Site was a valuable opportunity for Garrison employees to enhance their knowledge and skills. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to share my story and hopefully inspire others to reach their goals," said Ms. Randon.



The event highlighted the importance of taking time to focus on career development and provided valuable resources for employees to achieve their career aspirations.



COL Jacobs stated, "Investing in our employees is critical to our organization's success. We are committed to providing our employees with the resources and support they need to achieve their career goals."