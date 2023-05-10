Moody schools local educators

Photo By Andrea Jenkins | Dr. Alvin Hudson, Valdosta City Schools superintendent, examines an A-10C Thunderbolt...... read more read more Photo By Andrea Jenkins | Dr. Alvin Hudson, Valdosta City Schools superintendent, examines an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft static during the annual Moody School Board Liaison Committee tour at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 11, 2023. The committee meets on a quarterly basis to advocate for military families and their school-age children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins). see less | View Image Page

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Georgia – Team Moody hosted members of the Moody School Board Liaison Committee for a tour of the base, May 11, 2023.



This annual visit is designed to offer educators from the area’s local school districts a firsthand look at the unique mission and operations of Team Moody Airmen.



“The goal of the (MSBLC) partnership is to educate one another and to have open communication when it comes to supporting military families,” said Darren Hill, 23d Force Support Squadron school liaison officer. “The tour helps to educate the school officials on Moody’s combat capabilities and to give them an opportunity to meet the parents of the students they’re educating.”



The committee meets on a quarterly basis to discuss upcoming school initiatives, share ideas about school improvement across the different districts and to receive professional development on programs and processes that are available to better support military families.



“The collaboration helps the school systems feel more confident in their ability to meet the educational needs of the families assigned to Moody,” Hill said.



This year’s tour gave educators an opportunity to meet and talk with Airmen and leadership from the 23d Wing and 93d Air Ground Operations Wing, further fostering the relationship between the base and the school systems.



“It’s important because it allows base leadership to speak about the challenges military families face when they transition from one assignment to the next with their school-aged children,” Hill said. “This executive level cross-talk is used in policy-making decisions which directly impacts students and parents.”



Dr. Rodney Green, assistant superintendent for Lowndes County Schools, expressed gratitude for the committee which he believes serves as a vital link between the school districts and the base.



“We have a tremendous partnership with Moody,” Green said. “Darren Hill not only serves as our liaison but is a constant presence in our schools. This committee and Darren’s dedication to it allows for effective two-way communication ensuring collaboration and a smooth transition for children as they integrate into our local school systems. Our partnership enables us to focus on what’s in the best interest of schools – but more importantly the children within.”



While the MSBLC strives to strengthen the teamwork between the education and military communities, it also provides insight and understanding from the perspective of an active-duty parent.



“Today was a learning opportunity for us,” Green added. “This tour is just a glimpse, but as educators, we want to learn more about what the families of our military children experience. It’s all about relationships and having empathy for the students and we can only do that if we have background and knowledge.”



For more information about the Moody School Board Liaison Committee or to talk to the school liaison officer, call 229-257-4380.