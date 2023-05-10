Andrews concludes 35 years of service to Guard, Reserves

Chief Master Sgt. Scott Andrews retired from military service during a ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base here April 29, concluding a career that spanned 35 years of service in the Air National Guard and the Air Force Reserves.



Before presenting Andrews with a Meritorious Service Medal and Kentucky Distinguished Service Medal, Lt. Col. Leslie Brooks praised him for his selfless service and dedication to the unit.



“Chief Andrews is not simply defined by the places he has been, but instead by his character,” said Brooks, commander of the 123rd Logistics Readiness Squadron. “He is a fair and caring man who openly cares for his Airmen and goes to great measures to ensure their success.



“He has always had an open-door policy, and his Airmen, both junior and senior in rank, trust him,” she continued. “You have impacted our Airmen’s lives and mine, and you are truly loved by the members of the 123rd.”



Andrews, materiel management chief enlisted manager for the 123rd LRS, entered military service in 1988 when he joined the Connecticut Air National Guard as an aircraft structural repairman. He later served in the Air Force Reserve for 22 months before joining the Kentucky Air Guard in 1994 as an airframe structural repairman. Over the past 28 years here, he has held postings as a logistics expert at the Kentucky Joint Operations Center and chief enlisted manager of the personnel section for the 123rd Force Support Squadron.



Andrews has deployed overseas numerous times, supporting various missions including Operations Desert Shield, Desert Storm, Southern Watch, Northern Watch, Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, Spartan Shield and Inherent Resolve.



As a chief enlisted manager for the 123rd LRS, Andrews provided executive leadership for more than 30 logistics Airmen. He also was responsible for all base mobility assets, equipment and supplies.



Prior to that, Andrews was the Kentucky Air Guard’s logistics plans superintendent and played a vital role in the National Guard Bureau's Logistics Compliance Inspections as an inspector. He also augmented the Air Mobility Command Inspector General's office in conducting inspections at many Air Force and Air National Guard bases around the country.



After receiving his retirement certificate, Andrews addressed his family and peers, thanking them for their many years of encouragement and support.



“To my family, thank you for allowing me to support the military mission and the Kentucky mission, both here and overseas,” he said. “Thanks to my family and friends who watched over my family during deployments. When I was deployed, I was able to focus on my mission and rarely worried about them. I always knew they were being cared for in my absence.



“Thanks to the entire LRS leadership team and all the teams within logistics readiness. Every section here wouldn’t hesitate to drop what they’re doing and come lend a hand if needed. What a great team that we have. I will miss everyone.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2023 Date Posted: 05.16.2023 12:35 Story ID: 444844 Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Andrews concludes 35 years of service to Guard, Reserves, by SMSgt Vicky Spesard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.