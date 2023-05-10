KUDOS Deploys Children to Encanto Themed Columbia

FORBES FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Kan. -- In honor of April being “The Month of the Military Child,” the Military & Family Readiness Program hosted Kids Understanding Deployment Operations (KUDOS) at the 190th Air Refueling Wing, Topeka, April 1, 2023.



“My child had so much fun at the event. I was very happy that I got to volunteer and see all the smiles from the youth,” said Keven Courtney, parent & KUDOS volunteer. “The entire way home all my son talked about was the helicopter and how the ‘giant airplane’ could refuel other aircraft while flying!”



Operation KUDOS provides military children an opportunity to experience what their service member goes through when preparing for deployment. Participants walked through a simulated out-processing line as they were preparing to deploy to the Disney inspired land of Encanto, Columbia.



“It was a lot of fun, and they definitely took into consideration the different age groups that participated,” said Master Sgt. Erin Massey, 190th ARW, Comptroller Flight. “I was confident in the safety and security of my kids due to the number of volunteers who made sure the kids were always accounted for! It was definitely a great experience.”



The learning event allowed children the opportunity to participate in an interactive simulation of what it would be like to deploy. Each participant received their very own passport photo and temporary Common Access Card before visiting Personnel, JAG, Finance, Services, Medical, Airman & Family Readiness, and Child & Youth, to ensure they were “cleared” to go to the land of Encanto.



While on “deployment,” participants were able to climb aboard a firetruck, tour the inside of a C-130 and interact with a blackhawk helicopter.

When asked what their favorite part of the event was, one KUDOS member responded, “I liked the fact that my sister has to do my chores while I’m gone! No more washing dishes while I’m on deployment.”



Another KUDOS member stated, “I can’t believe I got real dog tags! Just like my daddy.”



The 190th Family Readiness Program’s mission is to provide Airmen and their families support and services by contributing to mission readiness and the well-being of the Department of the Air Force community. The program facilitates events such as KUDOS to assist individuals and their families with adaptation to the challenges and demands of the military lifestyle through education, events and other resources.



“I can’t wait to come back next year,” said a KUDOS member. “Maybe someday I will get to fly a plane or ride in a helicopter when I join the Air Force.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2023 Date Posted: 05.16.2023 11:20 Story ID: 444838 Location: TOPEKA, KS, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KUDOS Deploys Children to Encanto Themed Columbia, by SrA Brook Sumonja, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.