GREEK DEPUTY MINISTER OF NATIONAL DEFENSE VISITS MV ENDURANCE

(ALEXANDROPOULIS, Greece) U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command’s time-chartered MV (motor vessel) Endurance, a roll-on, roll-off (Ro-Ro) cargo vessel, hosted Nikolaos Hardalias, Greek Deputy Minister of National Defense, who was accompanied by Vangelis Meimarakis, the former Minister of National Defense and current Member of the European Parliament, while the ship was at the port of Alexandropoulis, Greece, loading U.S. military cargo, May 15.



Capt. Glenn Koshak, Endurance’s master, and Dean Lynch, chief mate, provided a tour of the vessel and explained the Ro-Ro vessel’s characteristics. Michael Pittas, a local national employee of the U.S. Army’s Surface Deployment and Distribution Command (SDDC) Piraeus Detachment, and Mark Bigelow, Military Sealift Command Europe and Africa (MSCEURAF) marine transportation specialist, answered questions about their respective organizations' missions.



As he was leaving, Hardalias expressed his gratitude to all involved with the tour and then presented a plaque to the ship to commemorate the visit; additionally, Koshak presented souvenir coins and hats to the visitors as they departed the ship.



MSC operates approximately 125 naval auxiliary civilian-crewed ships, replenishes U.S. Navy ships, strategically prepositions combat cargo at sea and moves military cargo and supplies used by deployed U.S. forces and coalition partners around the world.

