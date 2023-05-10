Let’s give a round of applause to our latest Pride Of The Pack, Tech. Sgt. Corrin Gandy!



As the 35th Fighter Generation Squadron inspection flight chief, Gandy excels at her duties. When she is not overseeing the critical hourly inspection of our F-16 Fighting Falcons or filling the role of her squadron’s sole vehicle trainer, she’s taking care of the morale and welfare of the Airmen around her.



“Honestly, my favorite part of the assignment is the people,” Gandy said. “This being my third time on the ROK, I stress the importance of work-life balance to my Airmen. I believe your life shouldn’t revolve around your work, which is why I encourage my Airmen to venture out and explore, meet locals, make friendships, and go out and get lost. Sometimes it takes getting lost to help you find yourself. When you take care of your Airmen, it becomes easier to carry out the mission.”



Congratulations and thank you for all that you do for the Wolf Pack and fellow Airmen!

